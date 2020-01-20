U.S. Extends Chevron Venezuela Sanction Waiver

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 35 mins 59.07 +0.49 +0.84%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.13 +0.28 +0.43%
Natural Gas 35 mins 1.932 -0.053 -2.67%
Mars US 3 days 59.94 +0.17 +0.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Urals 4 days 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.06 +0.11 +0.20%
Natural Gas 35 mins 1.932 -0.053 -2.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 65.05 +0.29 +0.45%
Murban 4 days 66.04 -0.13 -0.20%
Iran Heavy 4 days 53.50 -0.24 -0.45%
Basra Light 4 days 69.23 -0.27 -0.39%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.87 -0.42 -0.64%
Girassol 4 days 66.00 -0.17 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.58 -0.04 -0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.45 +0.12 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Peace Sour 3 days 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.89 +0.53 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.49 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.44 +0.02 +0.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.77 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Phase One trade deal, for China it is all about technology war
  • 7 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 16 minutes Swedes Think Climate Policy Worst Waste of Taxpayers' Money in 2019
  • 7 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 19 mins We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 37 mins Trump capitulated
  • 7 hours Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 13 hours Indonesia Stands Up to China. Will Japan Help?
  • 51 mins US Shale: Technology
  • 2 hours Gravity is a scam!
  • 18 hours Yet another Petroteq debt for equity deal
  • 22 mins Beijing Must Face Reality That Taiwan is Independent
  • 41 mins Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 2 hours Turkey Muscles-In on Israel-Greece-Cyprus EastMed Gas Pipeline Deal. Erdogan Still Dreaming of Ottoman Empire II.
  • 2 hours What's the Endgame Here?
  • 10 hours Prototype Haliade X 12MW turbine starts operating in Rotterdam
  • 20 hours Three oil pipeline projects inch toward goal-line for Canada

Breaking News:

At Least Five Dead In Nigerian Oil Pipeline Explosion

What’s Next For Oil? No One Seems To Agree

What’s Next For Oil? No One Seems To Agree

While many of the headlines…

The Shipping Industry’s $1 Trillion Problem

The Shipping Industry’s $1 Trillion Problem

The global shipping industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Extends Chevron Venezuela Sanction Waiver

By Irina Slav - Jan 20, 2020, 10:30 AM CST Chevron

The United States Treasury Department granted Chevron another three-month sanction waiver to continue operating in Venezuela, Reuters reported Sunday, with the expiry date of this latest extension set for April 22.

The Treasury Department has been granting Chevron three-month extensions of its sanction waiver for a while now, with the one it announced last October reportedly being a topic of heated discussion in the Trump administration in light of Washington’s attempts to stifle all oil revenues going into the coffers of the Maduro government. Some, however, notably Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, argued that the presence of a U.S. company in Venezuela would help to quicken the recovery of its oil industry when—and if—the government changes.

Chevron operates a joint venture with Venezuela’s PDVSA in the country that is home to the world’s most abundant oil resources. Petroboscan, the joint venture, produced around 200,000 bpd as of October, with Chevron’s share of this at 34,000 bpd. The U.S. supermajor holds a 30-percent stake in the venture.

Reuters noted that Chevron reported losses of $104 million related to its business in Venezuela for the first nine months of the year. Yet if the Treasury Department stops granting it sanction waivers, Chevron would have to leave the country, which would cost it $2.7 billion in assets.

“Chevron is a constructive presence in Venezuela, where we have been part of the local communities for nearly a century,” a spokesman for the company told Reuters. “We remain focused on our base business operations and supporting the more than 8,800 people who work with us and their families. Our operations continue in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

Besides Chevron, four oilfield services companies have been granted sanction waivers to continue doing business in Venezuela. However, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Weatherford have wound down their operations there to virtually nothing.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Protests Halt Production At Iraqi Oil Field

Next Post

At Least Five Dead In Nigerian Oil Pipeline Explosion

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

Oil Prices Head Lower Following Inventory Builds

 Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

Cyber Threats To North American Power Grid Are Growing

 Mnuchin: US Works With China To Cut Off All Iranian Oil Imports

Mnuchin: US Works With China To Cut Off All Iranian Oil Imports

Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com