 A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.65 -0.47 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.67 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.85 +0.46 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.605 -0.034 -0.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 -0.016 -0.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.37 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.311 -0.016 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 407 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 22 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 min A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Gold Jumps Amid Hopes Of Less Aggressive Fed Rate Hike

U.S. Congress To Vote On Ending SPR Oil Sales To China

U.S. Congress To Vote On Ending SPR Oil Sales To China

The U.S. House of Representatives…

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

The West Qurna 2 oilfield…

Chevron’s Authorization To Extract Oil Will Not Boost Venezuela’s Production

Chevron’s Authorization To Extract Oil Will Not Boost Venezuela’s Production

After years of a tough…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

 A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 10, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • The G7 price cap on Russian crude oil adds another uncertainty about global oil supply this year.
  • It is unclear how much more Russian oil China and India can absorb.
  • The Chinese reopening and the bans on Russian oil and products are the main bullish drivers for oil.
Join Our Community

Energy prices are expected this year to pick up where they left off in 2022—swinging wildly in volatile trading amid a whole host of uncertainties. Geopolitical uncertainties, China’s exit from three years of Covid restrictions, interest rate hikes from central banks, and looming recessions in many economies will continue to pull oil and natural gas prices in both directions, depending on the prevailing market sentiment. 

“With the continued geopolitical uncertainty, the first quarter of 2023 is likely as volatile as the previous year,” Deloitte Canada said in its energy price forecast this week.  

The G7 price cap on Russian crude oil adds another uncertainty about global oil supply this year, as does the next OPEC+ move regarding production targets.   

Uncertainties Continue To Prevail

It is unclear how much more Russian oil China and India, now the biggest importers of Russian crude, can absorb and how much production Russia will cut if it cannot place all its crude on the global market. A Russian reduction in supply will further disturb oil supply and oil trade flows, according to Deloitte Canada. 

Related: Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

U.S. and Canadian natural gas prices have fallen since the summer when they hit multi-year highs.  

“Despite these higher prices, there has not been a spike in natural gas production in either Canada or the U.S., something Deloitte attributes to uncertainty around future prices,” the consultancy said. 

In global natural gas prices, “With the continued geopolitical uncertainty, the first quarter of 2023 is likely to be just as volatile as the past few quarters but with the added anxiety of a cold winter in full swing,” Deloitte’s analysts, including Andrew Botterill, national Oil, Gas & Chemicals leader at Deloitte Canada, wrote in the report. 

Bullish And Bearish Drivers Collide 

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid all the uncertainty in energy markets, bullish and bearish factors continue to drag oil and gas prices in different directions. China’s re-opening will be very bullish for oil demand in the world’s top crude oil importer, and for oil prices. 

But this could take weeks and even months until the exit Covid wave in China abates. 

The Chinese economy is off to a difficult start to 2023, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told the CBS program Face the Nation in an interview aired earlier this month.  

“For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China, and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative. The impact on the region would- would be negative. The impact on global growth would be negative,” the head of the IMF told CBS.  

Yet, the re-opening in China could push oil prices as high as $121 per barrel, energy expert and S&P Global vice chairman Daniel Yergin told CNBC at the end of 2022. 

S&P Global’s base case for oil prices in 2023 is $90 per barrel, but prices could jump to over $120 in case of full China reopening and slump to $70 a barrel in a recession, Yergin said.   

Despite the current Covid wave, China is preparing for the re-opening with the issuance of a huge batch of oil import quotas for its private refiners.  

“Higher quotas support the view of recovering Chinese demand this year and the quicker-than-expected change in Covid policy means that the demand recovery could be more robust than initially expected,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Monday. 

“For 2023 global oil demand is expected to grow in the region of 1.7MMbbls/d, of which 50% will be driven by China. There could be some upside risk to this.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Another bullish factor for oil prices comes from the EU embargo on Russian fuel imports by sea, which begins on February 5. The market, especially that of diesel, could tighten as the EU will be looking for fuel imports elsewhere. A cut in Russian crude oil production due to the G7 price cap and the oil product embargo in the EU could also tighten market balances even if demand isn’t that great at the start of 2023. 

Then there is the OPEC+ alliance, which – despite its insistence that it doesn’t target a specific oil price – is expected to defend at least an $80 per barrel floor under oil prices.  

“Saudi is not going to let Brent stay around $75 a barrel,” Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said last week, adding that it wouldn’t surprise him “if they had another cut.” 

In the bearish camp, continued interest rate hikes could further slow developed economies and push some into recession. 

Economies in Europe are faring better than many had expected a few months ago, but this could only give the European Central Bank (ECB) more ammunition to continue raising key rates until inflation falls back to the 2% target. 

Despite a still challenging macroeconomic environment, the overall sentiment in the Eurozone rose for a third consecutive month in January, according to the Sentix economic indices. The improvement saw the highest confidence since June 2022, although the index is still in negative territory. 

“Investors are hoping for a mild recession,” according to Sentix.

The German economy, Europe’s largest, seems to be doing better than expected, despite the high energy costs. 

“The rise in German industrial output in November confirms that industrial output held up better than we had expected in Q4,” Franziska Palmas, Senior Europe Economist at Capital Economics, said on Monday. 

“However, while the recent slump in gas prices should help energy-intensive firms in the coming months, the drag on output from past rate hikes and slowing demand is likely to intensify,” Palmas added. 

The Chinese reopening and the bans on Russian oil and products are bullish for oil this year, while continued interest rate hikes and slowdown in economic activity and consumer spending in developed markets cap price gains at the beginning of 2023.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Barclays Sees $15-$25 Barrel Downside If Manufacturing Activity Slows
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com