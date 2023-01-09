Oil Prices Climb As China Reopens Its Borders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.44 +2.67 +3.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.23 +2.66 +3.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.34 +2.32 +3.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.873 +0.163 +4.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.325 +0.081 +3.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 2 days 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.325 +0.081 +3.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.56 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban 3 days 77.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.24 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 405 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 79.35 +0.77 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.89 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.39 +0.77 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.52 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 75.92 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.17 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.02 +0.10 +0.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 69.32 +0.10 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.27 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 67.62 +0.10 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 19 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Black Sea Shipping Rates Jump 20%

3 Solar Stocks To Buy And Hold Until 2026

3 Solar Stocks To Buy And Hold Until 2026

The solar pv sector has…

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

Who Is Going To Pay For The Global Electrification Push?

After many years of virtually…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb As China Reopens Its Borders

By Irina Slav - Jan 09, 2023, 2:05 AM CST

Crude oil prices began the week with gains after China reopened its borders, spurring optimism that the country was indeed coming out of its Covid-related self-isolation.

This optimism pushed both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate up by more than a percentage point in morning Asian trade today, although both remained below $80 per barrel at the time of writing.

"Crude oil prices recovered from the previous week's losses as the economic reopening in China and less aggressive monetary tightening prospects from the Federal Reserve set a positive tone for demand recovery," Reuters quoted a Phillip Future analyst as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other analysts have been issuing bullish outlooks for the whole year in oil. "Within commodity sectors we like energy the best and suspect that oil prices are on track for another positive year, driven by production challenges and strategic opportunities in large oil-producing countries," John LaForge, the head of global real asset strategy at Wells Fargo, told TheStreet.

While China’s reopening continues to be the main bullish factor for oil, fears of recession remain the main bearish factor and there are good reasons for these fears, with the EU’s core inflation hitting a record high at the end of 2022, and the U.S. Fed continuing with its aggressive inflation-taming approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a recession indeed hits enough countries, oil prices could dip to $60 per barrel, according to energy economist Bernard Weinstein, who spoke to TheStreet.

At the same time, however, OPEC+ is keeping its finger on the pulse of the oil market and stands ready to tweak production again to avoid this happening. Even so, the cartel said in its latest monthly oil market report it expected higher oil demand this year than last year.

Oil prices began the new year with a slump as traders focused on China’s Covid developments and general recession worry.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Petrobras Braces For Attacks On Refineries

Next Post

Black Sea Shipping Rates Jump 20%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com