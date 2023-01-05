Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.10 +1.26 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.14 +1.30 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.30 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.748 -0.424 -10.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 +0.032 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.291 +0.032 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Surging Covid Cases Set To Hurt China’s Oil Demand In 2023

Surging Covid Cases Set To Hurt China’s Oil Demand In 2023

Covid cases have soared in…

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

Renewable Energy Jobs On The Rise

The global number of renewable…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 05, 2023, 10:00 AM CST

Operator Colonial Pipeline has shut one of its lines delivering fuel to the U.S. Northeast Coast after a spill in Virginia, the company’s spokeswoman Meredith Stone told Bloomberg in an email.

Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut down Line 3 for unplanned maintenance after product spilled at the Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia. The impact of the product release was contained within Colonia’s property, the company said. The restart of the pipeline is expected on January 7, per notice from Colonial Pipeline to the users of the pipeline.

Line 3 is an 885,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline that moves all products – gasoline, diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel – from Greensboro in North Carolina to Linden, New Jersey. Colonial’s Line 3 is part of a wider pipeline system carrying fuels to the East Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest disruption to Colonial Pipeline in recent years was a week-long shutdown of the pipeline system after a cyberattack in May 2021. Colonial Pipeline carries some 45 percent of the gasoline and diesel fuel the East Coast of the U.S. consumes.

The shutdown of Colonial Pipeline’s Line 3 helped oil prices to steady on Thursday after a massive selloff on Tuesday and Wednesday that saw crude oil plunging by 9% in two days for the worst start to a year since 1991.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colonial Pipeline disruption is the second oil/fuel pipeline shutdown in as many months.

In early December, TC Energy, the operator of the Keystone Pipeline, had to shut down the oil pipeline after a leak south of Steele City spilled oil into a creek in Kansas. A few days later, the leak was contained , and no drinking water has been impacted, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement at the time. At the end of December, TC Energy said the Keystone Pipeline had returned to operation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue To Tumble

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com