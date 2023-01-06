Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 68.87 -3.97 -5.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 -0.009 -0.37%

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.53 -2.04 -2.66%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.19 -1.53 -1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.86 +1.36 +1.85%
Graph down Basra Light 403 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.58 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.20 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.62 +1.03 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 06, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • The largest crude oil refinery in the United States has returned to production.
  • The Aramco-owned Motiva refinery shut down on December 23 during winter storm Elliott.
  • Gasoline prices rose earlier in the week with many U.S. refineries still shuttered due to the freezing temperatures from the week prior.
The largest crude oil refinery in the United States has returned to production, people familiar with the plant’s operations told Reuters on Friday.

The nation’s largest crude oil refinery, Motiva Enterprises, shut down on December 23 as a cold snap ripped through much of the country. Motiva, located in Port Arthur, Texas, has a capacity of more than 630,000 bpd, according to the company website.

The Motiva refinery in Port Arthur—the largest in the United States—is wholly owned by Saudi Aramco, the state-run oil giant of Saudi Arabia.

Motiva began the restart at the refinery on Christmas Day, although said at the time that the full restart could take until January 11, a notice filed by the company with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said.

Gasoline prices rose earlier in the week with many U.S. refineries still shuttered due to the freezing temperatures from the week prior, including another refinery in Port Artur: TotalEnergies 238,000 bpd refinery. According to AAA data, gasoline prices had risen 12.4 cents on the week as of Tuesday. Today, according to AAA data, gasoline prices are still 11.1 cents higher than last Friday at an average of $3.290 per gallon. The weekly rise is the first weekly rise in two months, GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said in a note earlier this week.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks dropped in the week ending December 30, according to the most recent EIA data, in large part due to the refinery shutdowns in the United States.

Distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels—14% below the five-year average—according to the EIA, while total motor gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 barrels, to 6% below the five-year average.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

