Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 21 hours 74.29 -1.82 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 hours 79.04 -2.17 -2.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.23 -1.60 -2.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 6.600 -0.370 -5.31%
Graph down Gasoline 21 hours 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 69.84 -3.14 -4.30%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.132 -0.035 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.38 -1.11 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.45 -1.21 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.86 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 383 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 -2.36 -2.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.95 -2.47 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.36 -1.28 -2.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.86 -1.17 -2.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.26 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.51 -1.17 -1.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 73.66 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.36 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.66 -1.17 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.61 -1.17 -1.43%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.96 -1.17 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 9 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 8 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Earthquakes Increase Costs Even More For Texas Shale Producers

EU Considers Full Ban On Russian Coal Imports

EU Considers Full Ban On Russian Coal Imports

The European Commission plans to…

Russia’s Coal Exports Are On The Rise As EU Ban Looms

Russia’s Coal Exports Are On The Rise As EU Ban Looms

Seaborne coal exports from Russia…

Coal Consumption Was On The Rise Even Before The Ukraine War

Coal Consumption Was On The Rise Even Before The Ukraine War

Coal consumption took a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Britain’s First New Coal Mine In 30 Years Draws Criticism From Environmentalists

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 17, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The UK has approved the development of its first new coal mine in 30 years, a mine that is estimated to take two years to construct and cost $201 million.
  • Coal is the most carbon-intensive of the fossil fuels, and with 80% of the production at this new mine set to be exported, critics are questioning the UK’s commitment to its climate pledges.
  • Roughly half of the coal used in UK steel production traditionally comes from Russia, but following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the UK has been looking for alternate sources.
Join Our Community

The U.K. has repeatedly stated that it will no longer use coal to generate electricity starting in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, in a view to reducing the country’s reliance on coal significantly over the coming decade. However, news that the U.K. will open its first new coal mine in decades has many questioning the seriousness of its climate pledges when it comes to coal.  This month, the U.K. approved its first new deep coal mine in 30 years, having closed its last deep pit mine in 2015. The project will cover 23 hectares of land, taking two years to construct at $201 million, as estimated in 2019. The government expects the mine to run until 2049, just before its net-zero deadline comes into place. 

The approval of the development was met with severe criticism, with many suggesting that the new plant proves that the U.K. isn’t doing enough to meet its climate targets. The Woodhouse Colliery will be developed in the northwest of England by West Cumbria Mining, producing coal to be used in the steel industry. It is expected to boost job opportunities in the industry, with around 500 new positions. The proposal was originally approved by Cumbria County Council in October 2020 but has been awaiting government approval until now. In addition to direct jobs, it is expected to spur 1,500 much-needed indirect jobs.

Most of the coal produced in the facility will be shipped to Europe – around 80 percent is expected to be exported after the initial five years of operations. Despite plans for use outside of the U.K., John Gummer, the chair of Britain’s independent Climate Change Committee (UKCCC), believes the approval of the new plant is “absolutely indefensible”. Greenhouse gas emissions released from burning coal are the biggest contributor to climate change. Over the last year, and particularly following the COP26 climate summit, we have seen mounting global pressure to curb coal use in favor of cleaner energy sources. And the EU has thrown a large net by including non-renewable energy sources, like natural gas and nuclear power, as a means of ensuring a movement away from coal to ‘less dirty’ energy. Yet, the U.K. appears to be open to supplying coal while international demand remains high. 

Related: Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Steel production requires coal to be heated to high temperatures to be combined with iron, with 770kg of coal going into one tonne of steel. At present, the U.K. has an output of 7.4 million tonnes of steel each year. However, around half of the coal used in U.K. steel comes from Russia. And following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and subsequent sanctions on Russian energy, the U.K. is looking to curb its reliance on Russia for energy and other imports. Although experts point out that by the time Woodhouse is up and running the U.K. will have curbed its reliance on coal, requiring little of the production for its own needs

The UKCCC advised the government in 2021 that the steel-making industry should phase out its use of coal by 2035 if the U.K. hopes to meet its 2050 net-zero emissions targets. And the approval of Woodhouse threatens to undermine the British political system once again, having gone back and forth on many economic decisions in recent months, it now appears to be doing the same with its climate policy. As a world leader in climate change action and having hosted the COP climate summit last year, this action could encourage other countries to continue using coal. 

All too aware of the imminent shift away from carbon, steelmakers are exploring alternative sources of energy for their production. One potential means is through the use of electric arc furnaces (EAF), which use electricity to melt scrap steel, reducing the coal input and releasing fewer emissions. Alternatively, iron can be replaced by hydrogen to decrease emissions by around 61 percent. Around 41 percent of European steel already uses EAF, and hydrogen use is growing in popularity as greater investment is pumped into green hydrogen technology. However, the IEA has made it clear that there needs to be a roadmap for the steel industry to follow to curb its carbon emissions, with most of the alternative low-carbon options for production still underdeveloped.

In Europe, Euorfer – the European Steel Association, launched a Steel Roadmap for Low Carbon Europe 2050. Similarly, in the U.K., British Steel released its 2021 Low-Carbon Roadmap. However, despite positive steps forward in the shift to low-carbon steel, there needs to be a comprehensive international movement towards cleaner steel production, with a greater focus on the development of alternative production means and new supply chains for hydrogen and technologies that can boost low-carbon steel output. Without these, governments may continue to rely on traditional coal plants such as Woodhouse.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Indonesia’s Pivot Away From Coal Will Require Massive Investments
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com