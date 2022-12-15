Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.02 -0.26 -0.34%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.10 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.927 +0.497 +7.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.211 -0.034 -1.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 72.98 +2.79 +3.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.211 -0.034 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.66 +1.32 +1.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.44 +1.13 +1.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.43 +2.42 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 381 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.99 +2.57 +3.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.68 +2.42 +3.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.92 +2.27 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.97 +1.63 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.82 +2.04 +4.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 56.03 +1.89 +3.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.43 +1.89 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.68 +1.89 +2.49%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.83 +1.89 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.53 +1.89 +2.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.83 +1.89 +2.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.78 +1.89 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 71.13 +1.89 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.64 +5.08 +6.91%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.75 +2.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.36 +1.89 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.76 +1.89 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.84 +2.19 +2.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Poland To Supply Crude To Former Rosneft Refinery In Germany

Cocaine Conflict Is Causing A Crisis For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Cocaine Conflict Is Causing A Crisis For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s oil industry is facing…

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Five Reasons Why U.S. Shale Production Won't Soar In 2023

Resource depletion, lack of political…

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

Oilfield service companies have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Petrobras Sheds $41 Billion In Market Value In 2 Months

By Alex Kimani - Dec 15, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA aka Petrobras lost R$30 (~US$5.6) billion in market value on Wednesday.
  • Since October 21, the company has shed as much as $41 billion in value.
  • Investors are concerned about the fact that politicians will be able to take roles in state-run firms.
Join Our Community

Shares of leading Brazilian National Oil Company (NOC) Petroleo Brasileiro SA aka Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) lost R$30 (~US$5.6) billion in market value on Wednesday after the country’s lower house of Congress voted late on Tuesday to make it easier for politicians to take roles at state-run firms.  

The preferred shares of the oil and gas giant dropped 7.9% on Tuesday’s session, while the common shares fared even worse after losing 9.8% on the day. The company has now lost a staggering $41 billion since October 21 with the selloff triggered after President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to be stalling in voter polls ahead of the country’s runoff election. Bolsonaro would go on to become the first sitting president in Brazil to lose a re-election bid.

Petrobras has been at the center of a major corruption scandal over the past decade, due in large part to political appointments in its senior management. The selloff comes at a time when Petrobras was regaining its footing. 

Last week, the oil and gas supermajor announced that it will increase 2023-2027 investments by about 15% to $78 billion over the company’s 2022-2026 projected spending. Of the $78 billion planned for capex, 83% or $64 billion is earmarked for E&P activities while 67% of the E&P capex budget will go to pre-salt activities. The company also plans to boost spending to reduce carbon emissions to ~6% of the total compared with 4% in the previous plan, and will see its decarbonization fund  more than double the current $248M.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has stated his desire for Petrobras to expand its refining capacity and invest more in areas such as biofuels and renewable power. Petrobras' share in Brazil's oil and gas production fell to 65% in October, the lowest level in at least a year, thanks in large part to the divestment of several mature onshore and offshore fields in recent years.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders

The Oil Price Cap Continues To Baffle Traders
More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap

Russia Is Selling Crude Oil To Asia Above The $60 Price Cap
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com