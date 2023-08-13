The Renewed Coal Connection Transforming Asian Trade Flows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 83.19 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 86.81 +0.41 +0.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.80 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.770 +0.007 +0.25%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.965 +0.060 +2.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 83.89 +0.47 +0.56%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.965 +0.060 +2.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 86.94 -1.18 -1.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 88.82 -1.28 -1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 86.81 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 622 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 87.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.64 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 3 days 90.45 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.75 +1.55 +1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 75 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 68.82 -1.58 -2.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 84.97 -1.58 -1.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.22 -1.58 -1.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 79.82 -1.58 -1.94%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 78.07 -1.58 -1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.07 -1.58 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.32 -1.58 -1.82%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 78.32 -1.58 -1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.21 -1.54 -1.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 73.05 -1.58 -2.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 78.10 -1.58 -1.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.30 -1.58 -1.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 79.50 -1.50 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 73.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 11 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Argentina’s Oil And Gas Industry Will Survive Elections

China Has Approved More Than 50 Gigawatts Of New Coal Power

China Has Approved More Than 50 Gigawatts Of New Coal Power

China approved more than 50…

Why The World Just Can’t Kick Coal

Why The World Just Can’t Kick Coal

Despite a decline in US…

Mongolia’s Mining Boom Is Helping It Go Green

Mongolia’s Mining Boom Is Helping It Go Green

Rising coal prices and robust…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Renewed Coal Connection Transforming Asian Trade Flows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • China resumes Australian coal imports after a two-year hiatus due to diplomatic tensions.
  • Coal demand surges in China, countering blackouts as hydropower faces a shortfall.
  • While China increases imports from Australia and Russia, India turns to Indonesia, reshaping Asian coal trade dynamics.
Join Our Community
Coal

China’s resumption of imports of Australian coal is upending coal trade in Asia once again, three years after a weakening of Chinese-Australian ties and the subsequent ban on Chinese purchases of coal from Australia.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated in 2020 after the Australian government called for an international inquiry into Beijing’s handling of the initial stages of the Covid pandemic. The call led to a retaliatory ban on Australian coal imports into one of the world’s biggest consumers of the commodity.  

Early this year, China received the first shipment of Australian coal in two years as Beijing signaled it was warming up to restoring trade relations with its former major supplier of the fossil fuel. 

Since then, Chinese imports of coal from Australia have soared, altering once again the trade patterns among Asia’s largest exporters and importers of coal.

China is relying on coal to avoid blackouts as the economy reopened after the Covid lockdowns. During the first half of this year, coal production, coal imports, and coal-fired electricity generation jumped and offset a significant decline in power output at China’s massive hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall and drought.     

Total Chinese coal imports surged by 67% year over year in July, and soared by 89% in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period of 2022, official data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed this week. 

Australian coal is now flowing again to China, with arrivals at 5.45 million metric tons in July, compared to zero in December 2022, according to Kpler data reported by Clyde Russell, Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist at Reuters.

While China resumed purchases from Australia, it has reduced imports from Indonesia, which in turn has changed the coal flows to India, another major importer in Asia. India has reduced purchases from Australia and is ramping up imports from Indonesia, per Kpler estimates.

In a similar trade pattern, China has increased imports from Russia, while India has reduced Russian purchases. 

Despite the second big shift in Asian coal trade in three years, prices haven’t spiked, suggesting the market is fairly balanced, Reuters’ Russell notes. 

The Asian coal market is the most important market for the fuel and will be such in the future. 

Driven by robust growth in coal consumption in Asia, global coal demand this year will remain at the record-high levels hit in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new report last month.

Last year, global coal demand increased by 3.3% to 8.3 billion tons—a new record-high, the agency said in its Coal Market Update.

This year, coal demand will inch up by 0.4% year-on-year, to 8.388 billion tons, due to continued growth in industrial coal use which would offset an expected small decline in coal-fired power generation, according to the IEA estimates.

“Whether coal demand in 2023 grows or declines, will depend on weather conditions and on the economies of large coal consuming nations,” the agency noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EU and the United States are leading the declines in coal use in the power sector, but Asia, especially China and India, more than offset these declines.

In China, the top global coal consumer, demand jumped by 5.5% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year due to very low hydro output so far this year, the IEA said. The agency sees China’s coal demand rising by about 3.5% in 2023, with demand from the power sector up 4.5% and demand from non-power uses growing by 2%. In India, the total increase in coal demand is expected at 5% annually this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China Has Approved More Than 50 Gigawatts Of New Coal Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War

U.S. And China Locked In Underwater Tug-of-War
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?
Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?

Helium Wars: Why Are Tech Giants Fighting Over This Rare Gas?
Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

Are We Nearing A Fossil Fuel Turning Point?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com