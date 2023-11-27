China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.02 -0.52 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.11 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.38 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.793 -0.062 -2.17%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.193 +0.028 +1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 24 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.193 +0.028 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.67 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Murban 4 days 83.19 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 82.20 +1.12 +1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 728 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.46 +0.50 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.63 +1.20 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.21 +1.01 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.16 +0.38 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 181 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.54 -1.56 -2.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 77.69 -1.56 -1.97%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.94 -1.56 -2.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 66.44 -1.56 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 59.29 -1.56 -2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 59.29 -1.56 -2.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.14 -1.56 -2.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.74 -1.56 -2.25%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.29 -1.56 -2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 82.10 +0.80 +0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 65.77 -1.56 -2.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.23 -0.79 -0.93%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 71.07 -1.56 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.02 -1.56 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -1.50 -2.03%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.25 -0.75 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.36 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Wasting money down under
  • 2 hours Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 5 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Kazakh Oil Output Hit in Raging Black Sea Storm

Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

Old Coal Plants Get A Green Energy Facelift

The decline of coal plants…

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

Michael Bloomberg announced this week…

Coal Use In Europe Rises In Shocking Reversal

Coal Use In Europe Rises In Shocking Reversal

Despite global efforts to decrease…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 27, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Chinese authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of last year's power shortages.
  • Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and Inner Mongolia.
  • China will continue to provide high levels of coal volumes to ensure stability in power supply this winter.
Join Our Community
Coal China

China is ramping up coal and natural gas production, imports, and consumption as its electricity demand jumped in the year's second half and looks to hit a record-high winter peak demand.  

Chinese authorities have been keen to avoid a repeat of last year's shortages and spiking prices and have instructed utilities and producers to maximize imports and output before the winter.    

Ahead of the 2023/2024 heating season, China looks better prepared to meet peak power demand than in the previous winter. 

China sees its peak power demand potentially rising by 12.1%, or by 140 gigawatts (GW), this winter, a spokesperson for the National Energy Administration (NEA) said at the end of October. 

Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and Inner Mongolia, according to NEA spokesperson Zhang Xing, quoted by Reuters.

Previously, figures by the NEA have shown that the peak power demand in China was at 1,159 GW last winter.     

This winter, peak demand is expected to be higher due to increased consumption in the second half of the year, including a hotter-than-normal summer. Related: China Issues Additional Fuel Import Quotas

China will continue to provide high levels of coal volumes to ensure stability in power supply this winter, according to the official.

Energy major CNOOC said in September that China's natural gas demand is set for an 8% increase this year compared to 2022, with imports of both LNG and pipeline gas expected to rise by around 11%.

Much lower LNG prices this year than last have helped drive Chinese LNG imports higher, potentially sapping the global market at the expense of Europe, which relies on LNG to offset the loss of Russian pipeline gas supply. 

Demand in Europe and Asia is rising in November compared to the warmer October, but LNG spot prices in Asia have either dropped or remained steady in the past few weeks amid high inventories in both Asia and Europe and weak demand. 

Last week, the LNG price for January delivery into Northeast Asia averaged $16.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), slightly down from $16.70 per MMBtu, per industry sources estimates cited by Reuters

Last month, China told its largest natural gas suppliers to fill up their storage sites ahead of the peak winter season. The National Energy Administration noted China's gas market was "generally in balance," but full storage could better manage supply in case of disruptions in the international market. 

Beijing has also asked Chinese coal miners to ramp up production ahead of peak demand season this winter.

A spokesperson for the National Reform and Development Commission—Beijing's planning agency—said that the central government would encourage local authorities and companies to work on boosting coal supply, Reuters reported earlier this month. 

China relies on coal to avoid blackouts as the economy reopened after the Covid lockdowns. During the first half of this year, coal production, coal imports, and coal-fired electricity generation surged and offset a significant decline in power output at China's massive hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall and drought. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese coal production rose by 3% year-on-year between January and September. October output fell by 1.1% from a six-month high in September due to more safety checks at mines, but was still up by 3.8% compared to October 2022, per official Chinese data quoted by Reuters. 

China continues to rely on coal and coal-fired power generation to meet its growing power demand, and despite being the world's top investor in solar and wind capacity, it also plans a lot of new coal-fired electricity capacity. 

During the first half of 2023 alone, China approved more than 50 GW of new coal power, Greenpeace said in a report this year. That's more than it did in all of 2021, the environmental campaign group said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Coal Dominates China's Energy Mix Despite Renewables Push
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets
ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil

ESG Moment of Truth Turns Tables for Big Oil
Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels

Hydrogen Set to Compete with Fossil Fuels
China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

China's Global Economic Dominance Begins to Wane

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com