China Reinstates Coal Tariffs, Impacting Global Suppliers

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.79 -0.86 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.32 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.54 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.044 +1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 763 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

China Reinstates Coal Tariffs, Impacting Global Suppliers

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 02, 2024, 8:00 AM CST
  • China removed coal import tariffs in May 2022 to avoid supply shortages but has now reinstated them to protect its growing domestic coal industry.
  • The reinstated tariffs include a 6% levy on coal for electricity and heating and a 3% tariff on coking coal used in steelmaking.
  • Russia, South Africa, Mongolia, and the United States will be impacted by these tariffs, while Indonesia and Australia remain exempt due to free trade agreements with China.
Coal

China has reinstated tariffs on coal imports from the start of this year in what could be a blow to Russian exporters.

The levies, Bloomberg notes in a report, were removed in May 2022 to avoid a supply crunch amid a surge in coal demand. Russia, as one of the biggest suppliers of the commodity benefited from the tariff-free regime thanks to China’s appetite for coal.

Following the tariff removal, Russian grew to become China’s number-two coal supplier with the two countries planning annual imports to reach 100 million tons, which may have already happened in 2023.

Yet China also has a large domestic coal industry that the tariffs seek to protect. Domestic production has been growing, with the first three quarters of last year seeing a 3% uptick in total output even as imports rose, too.

State-owned energy major Sinopec recently forecast that demand for coal in China will peak in two years, at some 4.37 billion tons. Over the couple of decades that follow, Sinopec also said, coal will be largely replaced by non-hydrocarbon sources of energy led by wind and solar, rising to the equivalent of 3 billion tons of coal.

In the meantime, however, coal use continues strong in the world’s largest user, and so do imports. To shield its local producers, China will be reimposing a 6% levy on coal imports for electricity generation and heating and a 3% tariff on coking coal that is used in steelmaking and other heavy industries.

Besides Russia, other countries that will be affected include South Africa, Mongolia, and the United States. Indonesia and Australia, on the other hand, will not be affected because of their free trade agreements with Beijing.

The tariffs only apply to importers with the status of most-favoured countries. Other importers face a much higher import tariff of 20%.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

