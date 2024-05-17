Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 3 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 9 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Signs MOUs with U.S. Firms to Advance Lower-Carbon Solutions

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China is increasingly reliant on…

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

Record Surge in Global Coal Capacity Led by China

China’s massive annual additions of…

Panasonic's $4 Billion Coal-Powered Battery Plant Sparks ESG Concerns

Panasonic's $4 Billion Coal-Powered Battery Plant Sparks ESG Concerns

new EV battery plant in…

Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

A Coal Stock Worth Buying?

By Martin Tillier - May 17, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
Coal

Readers may have noticed that I don’t often write about coal stocks. That is because I try my best to be positive, and coal is a hard subject on which to be that way. It is still needed, for sure, but its long-term future in a world of increasing concern about climate control and emissions is uncertain at best. The companies involved in its extraction, processing, and distribution are essentially in a race against time, trying to make the most money they can from their assets before those assets lose all value…not exactly an inspiring background for positivity!

That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t short-term opportunities in coal stocks. Admittedly, the last one I identified, back in January of 2023 wasn’t a buy but a short of Peabody (BTU). That worked out okay as the stock dropped from around $30 at the time I wrote the piece to around $20 a short time later, but identifying buying opportunities is a bit harder given that there is always the background of the inevitability of long-term decline. Sometimes, though, the immediate fundamental conditions and a technical look at the chart both point to a short-term pop in a coal stock that is just too good to be ignored.

That is the case right now with Warrior Met Coal (HCC).

As their name implies, they produce metallurgical, or “met” coal for use in smelting of ores and the production of metals like steel. That product focus is the basis of the fundamental case for buying the stock.

Over the last…

