Coal Still Powers More U.S. Electricity Than Any Renewable Energy Source

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 79.65 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 83.71 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.751 -0.038 -1.36%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.544 +0.004 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 199 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.544 +0.004 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 85.46 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 80.86 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph down Basra Light 903 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.46 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.31 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 84.96 +0.12 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 356 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.38 +0.84 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 81.73 +0.84 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 79.98 +0.84 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.08 +0.84 +1.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.78 +0.84 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.83 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 82.78 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.18 +0.84 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 84.36 +1.19 +1.43%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.29 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.75 +0.69 +0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.29 +0.83 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.54 +0.83 +1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +0.75 +0.99%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.86 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 6 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 1 day A question...
  • 12 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China Leans On Coal As Hydropower Slumps

China is increasingly reliant on…

Why The World Just Can’t Kick Coal

Why The World Just Can’t Kick Coal

Despite a decline in US…

China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High

China Boosts Coal and Gas Consumption as Power Demand Nears Record High

China is ramping up coal…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Coal
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coal Still Powers More U.S. Electricity Than Any Renewable Energy Source

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Coal still holds about 16% share of electricity generation.
  • Coal is declining, but not at the fast pace environmental campaigners and enthusiasts would have liked to.
  • But coal-fired power generation could rise in the summer, especially if heatwaves hit areas where wind power cannot provide the additional power supply.
Coal

Despite a continuous decline in U.S. coal power generation, the share of coal in America’s electricity mix is still above 15%, more than any renewable energy source.   

All renewable energy sources combined—wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, and geothermal—surpassed coal-fired generation in the U.S. electric power sector for the first time in 2022. But coal still holds about 16% share of electricity generation, more than wind’s share of around 11%, hydropower’s 6%, or solar power’s 4% share of the electric generation mix.  

True, coal generation and share have been declining in recent years – thanks to a surge in renewables and a higher share of natural gas-powered electricity due to rising production and falling gas prices. But coal is still playing a role in providing reliable baseload electricity and while falling, its share and contribution to the U.S. power system isn’t negligible at all.

Coal is declining, but not at the fast pace environmental campaigners and enthusiasts would have liked to.

The Biden Administration aims to make the U.S. power grid zero-emission by 2035. But this would be difficult to achieve, considering that currently fossil fuels – mostly natural gas and coal – provide 60% of the total U.S. electricity generation. Last year, gas accounted for 43% and coal for more than 16%. Related: Russian Fuel Terminal Resumes Exports After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Early this year, coal’s share held above 15%, although coal power generation fell between January and April to the lowest level in four years, per LSEG data cited by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire.

Coal consumption typically falls in the spring and autumn – the so-called ‘shoulder’ season – when demand for heating and cooling is at its lowest.

But coal-fired power generation could rise in the summer, especially if heatwaves hit areas where wind power cannot provide the additional power supply.

Moreover, operators have planned fewer coal capacity retirements this year, per EIA data. Operators plan to retire 5.2 gigawatts (GW) of U.S. electric generating capacity in 2024, with coal and natural gas jointly accounting for 91% of the planned capacity retirements in the United States this year. The total capacity planned for retirement would be 62% lower compared to last year, when 13.5 GW was retired, and the least in any year since 2008.

After 22.3 GW of U.S. coal-fired electric generating capacity retired over the past two years, coal retirements will slow down in 2024, the EIA said in February. The 2.3 GW of coal-fired capacity scheduled to retire accounts for 1.3% of the U.S. coal fleet that was in operation as of the end of 2023. Coal retirements are scheduled to rebound in 2025 when operators expect to retire 10.9 GW.

The U.S. is now retiring coal capacity every year, but some areas depend on coal for their power generation more than others, while the expected surge in electricity demand due to data centers to support AI technologies will also require a stable power supply.

Five U.S. states rely on coal for more than half of their electricity generation. These are North Dakota, Missouri, Kentucky, Wyoming, and West Virginia, Reuters’s Maguire notes.

Moreover, data centers have seen such explosive growth that they are taxing utilities beyond what soaring power demand is calling for. 

Some utilities in the eastern and southern parts of the U.S. are proposing build-outs of new natural gas-fired capacity alongside renewables to support the growth in electricity consumption coming from data centers. Others have planned to delay the timeline for retiring coal-fired capacity to ensure grid reliability.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Kansas City-based utility Evergy said in June 2023 that it would retire coal operations at its Lawrence Energy Center only in 2028, compared to earlier plans for end-2023 retirement.

“Our service area is experiencing some of its most robust electricity demand growth in decades, including very large projects like the Panasonic electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory and the Meta datacenter, as well as broad-based economic development in both Kansas and Missouri,” Evergy’s president and CEO David Campbell said last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Coal Stock Worth Buying?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning
Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand
The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com