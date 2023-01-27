Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.02 +0.34 +0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.96 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.17 -0.87 -1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.666 -0.183 -6.42%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.594 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Marine 3 days 83.84 +1.20 +1.45%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.77 +1.78 +2.09%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 80.95 -0.91 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 426 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.74 -0.93 -1.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.67 -1.02 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.44 -0.89 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.76 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.16 +0.86 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.41 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 78.56 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 75.26 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.64 +1.36 +1.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.50 +1.00 +1.31%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.86 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 11 days 73.16 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Eagle Ford 11 days 76.81 +0.85 +1.12%
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

A Long-Term Play On Diversity In Renewable Energy

Jan 27, 2023
Join Our Community

Investors are always looking for the next big thing, and those who favor the energy space are no different. It has been known for some time that the world is moving away from fossil fuels, but what is still not clear is what it is moving towards. Will it be solar, wind, or wave power that generates the bulk of the electricity in the future, or will it be nuclear technology, now that there has been a breakthrough in that field? All of those will probably play a part, but the most likely scenario is that the world will depend on a combination of renewable energy sources in decades to come.

Given that, the trick for long-term investors is to find renewable energy sources that are currently under-utilized, and a recent article by Haley Zaremba on Oilprice.com highlighted one of them. In the piece, Haley discusses the advantages of geothermal energy, most notably that it is what is known as “baseload power”. Energy derived from the heat at the Earth’s core is constant, so doesn’t need any complex and expensive storage facilities, giving it an advantage over things like solar and wind that produce only when the sun shines or the wind blows.

As I read Haley’s excellent piece my mind, as it usually does, turned to one question. If the potential of geothermal energy is about to be unleashed, how can investors profit from that? The choices are somewhat limited, but there is one company that catches the eye.

Ormat Technologies (ORA) is…

Will Geothermal Energy Ever Become Scalable?
