Geothermal Energy: A Win-Win for Democrats and Republicans?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.87 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.86 +0.29 +0.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.753 +0.041 +2.39%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%
Chart Mars US 167 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.715 -0.013 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.46 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 90.32 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.91 -1.44 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 870 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.45 -1.70 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.37 -1.56 -1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.93 -1.38 -1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 68.95 -2.68 -3.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.30 -2.68 -3.08%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.55 -2.68 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 78.65 -2.43 -3.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.35 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.40 -2.68 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 85.35 -2.68 -3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 75.75 -2.68 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.92 -2.67 -3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.27 -2.67 -3.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -2.50 -3.06%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 hours Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

China Scooped Up Record Volumes of Russian Oil In March

The First-Ever Enhanced Geothermal Plant in the United States

The First-Ever Enhanced Geothermal Plant in the United States

U.S. tech giant Google and…

Is Geothermal Energy The Key To Decarbonization?

Is Geothermal Energy The Key To Decarbonization?

Despite technological, political, and public…

El Salvador Taps Geothermal Energy In New Bitcoin Mining Project

El Salvador Taps Geothermal Energy In New Bitcoin Mining Project

olcano Energy and Luxor Technology…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Geothermal Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Geothermal Energy: A Win-Win for Democrats and Republicans?

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 18, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Geothermal energy has the potential to provide significant clean energy, but currently accounts for only a small portion of the global energy mix.
  • Enhanced geothermal systems and deep-drilling technologies are making geothermal energy more cost-effective and accessible.
  • Political divisions in the United States may hinder the rapid development of geothermal energy, despite its potential as a bipartisan solution to climate change.
Geothermal

Geothermal energy is at the precipice of a major breakthrough in the United States. As technology rapidly advances, it’s seeming more possible than ever that the once niche energy production method could soon scale up for mass deployment in nearly any environment. Pilot projects are taking off across the country as federal funding rolls in for research and development of these new methods, but the future of geothermal remains mired in political uncertainty. While it currently enjoys bipartisan support, many pundits worry that a lack of cooperation could lead to geothermal’s demise before it even has a chance to get started at a commercial level.

Currently, geothermal energy accounts for just a tiny sliver of the world’s overall energy mix, representing just 0.5% of renewable energy globally. This is because traditional methods of geothermal energy production only take advantage of unusual geologic locations where heat from the Earth’s core bubbles up to the surface and is readily accessed, such as geysers or hot springs. But the Earth’s heat can be accessed from anywhere on Earth if you’re willing to dig for it. 

The issue, of course, is profitability. “To grow as a national solution, geothermal must overcome significant technical and non-technical barriers in order to reduce cost and risk,” says the introduction to a 2019 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) report — GeoVision: Harnessing the Heat Beneath Our Feet. “The subsurface exploration required for geothermal energy is foremost among these barriers, given the expense, complexity, and risk of such activities.” 

Drilling deep enough to access sufficient heat to run a power plant is no small feat. But experimental ‘enhanced geothermal energy systems’ have made incredible leaps and bounds in recent years by adopting deep-drilling technologies from the fossil fuel industry, among other novel approaches. Using hydraulic fracking technology has been a major boon to the emerging sector’s bottom line, and investors are eagerly funding research into whether nuclear fusion could provide the next big geothermal tech breakthrough. 

The Biden Administration is particularly bullish about geothermal’s potential to contribute to the country’s decarbonization goals as a reliable baseload energy with zero carbon emissions. As such, the feds have introduced a sweeping initiative to speed up the development of enhanced geothermal systems (ESG). A 2019 Department of Energy report projected that if ESG progresses as planned, geothermal power could represent around 60 gigawatts of installed capacity in the United States by 2050 and 8.5 percent of the nation’s electricity – more than 20 times higher than current levels. 

There’s only one problem: politics. Currently, geothermal enjoys relatively bipartisan support, but there is some cause for concern that that spirit of cooperation won’t last, or won’t be strong enough to push geothermal investment forward quickly or intensely enough to make a dent in the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “While [geothermal energy] has begun to attract significant investment from oil companies and the Biden administration, political and ideological divisions are fueling tensions between its supporters,” The Hill recently reported.

In theory, geothermal energy is a win-win for everyone, on both sides of the aisle. The Democrats get forward movement on expanded and diversified clean energy deployment, and the Republicans get a novel form of energy production that stands to enormously benefit the fossil fuels industry and its considerable workforce that risks being orphaned by the clean energy transition. As geothermal energy tech fits perfectly with existing fossil fuel extraction methods, the oil and gas industry has a huge leg up on existing infrastructure and a trained workforce that could easily transition to geothermal production without skipping a beat. 

The only problem with a win-win solution in the United States is that neither party wants to see the other one win, regardless of their own benefit. And with the upcoming elections, a politicized geothermal strategy could soon be dead in the water. According to Jamie Beard, the head pro-geothermal nonprofit Project InnerSpace, the geothermal industry and its supporters have to do “some really fast, really hard work to figure out how to agree on a path — so geothermal doesn’t get stuck in lawsuits and friction and fail to launch, and we, you know, burn up the planet.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Latin American Geothermal Investments Set to Surge
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity

A Rarely Used Technique Could Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency

Triple Junction Solar Cell Sets World Record Efficiency
Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development

Banks Unwilling To Finance $5 Trillion Global Nuclear Development
Is Gold Heading to $3,000?

Is Gold Heading to $3,000?
Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com