Why Japan Isn’t Tapping It's Incredible Geothermal Potential

Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 69.26 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 74.99 -0.92 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.57 -1.07 -1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.216 +0.062 +2.88%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Why Japan Isn’t Tapping It's Incredible Geothermal Potential

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Japan has some small geothermal plants, around 20 facilities generating a total of 535 megawatts
  • Japan's hot springs are a hurdle to the development of a domestic renewable source of energy.
  • Experts: Geothermal energy could generate 10% of Japan's electricity if tapped.
Japan, a large energy importer where coal and gas make up two-thirds of electricity generation, has one abundant domestic renewable energy source that has remained untapped—geothermal energy.  

Geothermal resources in Japan, thought to be the world's third largest, could stay deep underground despite Japan's net-zero by 2050 pledge and the fact that it is still very much dependent on fossil fuels for a large part of its electricity consumption.  

Japan lies along the western edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active places on Earth. As much as 10 percent of the world's volcanic activity takes place in Japan, and the country is blessed with geothermal resources. 

But a very powerful and centuries-old Japanese industry and tradition – hot spring resorts – is opposed to large-scale development of geothermal energy, fearing that tapping the resources would affect the temperatures and quality of hot springs, a major business with more than 13,000 inns and baths across Japan. 

Japan has some geothermal plants, around 20 facilities generating a total of 535 megawatts (MW). This represents only 0.3% of the total electricity generation in Japan, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).    

There have been some rare examples recently of small geothermal plants co-existing with hot springs – the so-called 'onsen' in Japanese. But an overwhelmingly large part of onsen owners are opposed to geothermal development.  

"Rampant geothermal development is a threat to our culture," Yoshiyasu Sato, owner of a secluded inn next to a hot spring in the mountains of Fukushima Prefecture, told The New York Times' investigative reporter Hiroko Tabuchi. 

"If something were to happen to our onsens, who will pay?" Sato says. 

Yutaka Seki, executive director with the National Hot Spring Association, told NYT, "We aren't opposed to geothermal energy for the sake of opposing it."

"But we strongly caution against unchecked large-scale development."

Opposition to geothermal energy development has remained even after the energy crisis of the past two years, which has had Japan's energy import bill surge due to high coal and natural gas prices and has resulted in calls on households and businesses to conserve energy. 

In 2021, natural gas accounted for 35% of electricity production in Japan, followed by coal at 32.5% share. Geothermal energy represented just 0.3% of power generation, despite the fact that the potential would be equivalent to 23 gigawatts (GW), according to IRENA. High upfront costs and rigorous regulatory processes have hindered geothermal development, despite the technical and construction achievements of Japan's domestic giants such as Toshiba and Mitsubishi. 

Some local governments with hot spring resorts have recently introduced new restrictions on geothermal plant development. For example, the town of Kusatsu passed an ordinance last year stating that companies seeking to develop geothermal resources have to prove a project would not negatively impact hot springs in the area.   

Even nuclear energy generation in Japan has made more progress since the start of the energy crisis and the focus on energy security after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  

Japan is bringing back nuclear power as a key energy source, looking to protect its energy security in the crisis that has led to surging fossil fuel prices. The Japanese government confirmed in December a new policy for nuclear energy, which the country had mostly abandoned since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. 

A panel of experts under the Japanese Ministry of Industry decided that Japan would allow the development of new nuclear reactors and allow available reactors to operate after the current limit of 60 years.  

But Japan's hot springs are a hurdle to the development of a domestic renewable source of energy. Geothermal energy could generate 10% of Japan's electricity if tapped, analysts say. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

