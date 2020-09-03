Ammonia: A Jet Fuel For The Future

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.90 -0.47 -1.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.60 -0.47 -1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.17 -0.95 -2.31%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 32.11 -1.65 -4.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.51 -1.25 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.91 -1.25 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 37.36 -1.40 -3.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 37.71 -1.45 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 38.76 -1.65 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 36.41 -1.45 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.67 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 18 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 6 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 5 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day End of an Era?
  • 3 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 9 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 7 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 10 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 7 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 7 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

Why The Midwest Should Protect The Ethanol Market

Why The Midwest Should Protect The Ethanol Market

As the ethanol market continues…

Trump Prepares ‘Apology Package’ For Disgruntled Farmers

Trump Prepares ‘Apology Package’ For Disgruntled Farmers

President Trump will soon unveil…

Hand Sanitizer Boom Could Save The Ethanol Industry

Hand Sanitizer Boom Could Save The Ethanol Industry

While the ethanol industry continues…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Ammonia: A Jet Fuel For The Future

By Josh Owens - Sep 03, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The aviation industry is responsible for 2 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, twelve percent of emissions from transport, and is one of the most carbon-intensive activities any individual can participate in. For all of these reasons, the race to make air travel carbon-neutral has become a central focus of governments and researchers who are determined to reduce the impact of greenhouse gasses on our environment. From electric planes to biofuels and hydrogen energy, there are plenty of new and exciting technologies in this space, but achieving parity with jet fuels in either cost or energy density is a formidable challenge. 

Take electric planes, for example, the size and weight of the batteries required to get a plane off the ground mean that the most promising projects vary from carrying 2 to 9 passengers. 

Then there’s biofuel, currently the most popular and commonly used of the ‘carbon neutral’ aviation fuels. Already, Bergen, Brisbane, Los Angeles, Oslo, and Stockholm airports provide a 50/50 mix of biofuel and jet fuel. But the biofuel sector is now coming under attack for being a false solution to the aviation industry’s carbon problem. Biofuel is considered carbon-neutral because the carbon that it releases when burned was absorbed by the organic material when it was growing. So the lifespan of biofuel is technically carbon neutral. But when you take into account the land used in producing the crops frequently turned into biofuel, or the transport of that fuel and the release of this carbon high in the atmosphere rather than into the soil as it would naturally be released, the biofuel argument begins to crumble. 

Related: Is It Possible To Make Steel Without Fossil Fuels?

Finally, there is hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, and one of the most popular clean energy sectors on the planet in 2020. The superior energy density of hydrogen fuel cells, when compared to batteries, means that this solution would extend the range of a flight – which is one of the major pitfalls of an electric plane. The downside to hydrogen, however, is that it has a poor specific power output and so planes would have to be entirely redesigned to carry the amount of hydrogen required for flight.

While all of these carbon-neutral aviation solutions battle to find a solution for their various shortcomings, a new competitor has entered the field. Ammonia jet fuel could well be the answer that the aviation industry has been looking for. While the use of ammonia as fuel isn’t new (it was famously used to fly the X-15 aircraft in the 1950s and 60s) it was never economically viable.

A recent concept study carried out by Reaction Engines and Britain's Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) using a new propulsion system may well have solved that problem. This system stores chilled, pressurized liquid ammonia in the plane and then uses the heat of the engine to warm the ammonia as it is fed into a chemical reactor where a catalyst breaks some of it down into hydrogen. Then the ammonia-hydrogen mixture is fed into the engine and burns like conventional fuel and produces hydrogen, nitrogen, and water vapor. The most exciting part of this development is that the energy density of the fuel and the storage conditions would mean that currently available engines and aircraft could be adapted to run on this fuel. While the first flight with ammonia is still a few years away, it certainly is a solution to be taken seriously.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biofuel Boom Was Doomed From The Start
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay
Oil Prices Could Rise To $65

Oil Prices Could Rise To $65
Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com