Gold Recycling Goes Green with Biodiesel Innovation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.13 +1.78 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 87.50 +1.41 +1.64%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.88 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.752 +0.034 +1.98%
Graph up Gasoline 27 mins 2.758 +0.073 +2.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%
Chart Mars US 146 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.758 +0.073 +2.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.83 -0.94 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.58 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.63 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 850 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.10 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.76 -0.66 -0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.46 -0.69 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.98 -0.94 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 303 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.60 -0.27 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.50 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.75 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.35 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.10 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.60 -0.27 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.35 -0.27 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.00 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 -1.06 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.58 -0.27 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.10 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 76.68 -0.27 -0.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.83 -0.27 -0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.50 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.65 +1.02 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Citigroup Says 42% of Clients Have No Energy Transition Plan

5 Weird Energy Innovations That May Become Reality

5 Weird Energy Innovations That May Become Reality

Scientists are always busy to…

Scientists Hack Early Stage Of Photosynthesis In Breakthrough For Biofuel

Scientists Hack Early Stage Of Photosynthesis In Breakthrough For Biofuel

Scientists have discovered a new…

Big Oil Ties Up with Big Corn Against EVs

Big Oil Ties Up with Big Corn Against EVs

Big Oil is joining forces…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gold Recycling Goes Green with Biodiesel Innovation

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 28, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Chalmers University researchers develop a sustainable method for gold recycling using biodiesel.
  • The method effectively extracts pure gold from mixed metals and is applicable to other socially important metals.
  • Biodiesel replaces fossil diesel and eliminates toxic chemicals, reducing environmental impact.
gold melting

Chalmers University of Technology researchers have developed an environmentally friendly method for recycling and purifying metals. Using gold earrings from a pawnshop in Gothenburg and biodiesel from the nearest filling station, the discovery could change an industry that is currently dependent on large amounts of fossil oil.

The scientific article ‘Sustainable solvent extraction of gold and other metals with biomass chemicals’ has been published in the journal RSC Sustainability (Available Open Access). The authors of the study are Mark Foreman, Richard Johansson, Gloria Mariotti, Ingmar Persson, Behabitu Tebikachewa and Mikhail Tyumentsev. The researchers are active at Chalmers University of Technology and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, SLU.

Mark Foreman, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Chalmers said, “Pure metals have a number of uses in a modern society, not least for the development of green technologies. Our research shows how the metal industry can accelerate the transition from fossil to bio-based solvents.”

Gold is not only a precious metal that is a symbol of wealth in jewelry and gold bars. A regular smartphone contains slightly more than 0.03 grams of gold, and the metal is found in most of the everyday electronics we have around us. It is also important in components for the aerospace industry. For many applications, gold is mixed with other metals, which then need to be removed when the valuable gold sheet is to be recycled. In this process, organic solvents, such as fossil diesel, are used.

Professor Foreman continued adding, “Even if the diesel used in the production and recycling of metals is not incinerated, there are many good reasons to switch to fossil-free alternatives. For example, in the production of oil, methane, which is a worse greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, often leaks into the atmosphere. A lot of crude oil also contains toxic aromatic hydrocarbons, which damage the nervous system and are therefore dangerous for humans and animals to breathe in.”

The gold scrap is completely clean using biofuel

Together with his research colleagues at Chalmers, Professor Foreman has found a way to use biodiesel instead of fossil diesel, which can be produced from residual products from the forest and pulp industry, and which is sold commercially as fuel under the brand name HVO100 (In Sweden). Biodiesel contains virtually no aromatic hydrocarbons at all.

In the researchers’ method, gold scrap − usually in the form of small earrings that Mark Foreman buys at his local pawn shop − is dissolved in a mixture of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid (aqua regia). The gold found in jewelry is an alloy with other metals, including silver, and this leads to the silver depositing in solid form as silver chloride. In just two more steps, pure gold is then extracted from the solution. Firstly, HVO100 and the chemical malonamide are added, and secondly the entire mixture is shaken with ordinary salt water. The method used by the Chalmers researchers is even more ‘green’, since the malanomide was made from renewable biomass, which replaces more toxic and carcinogenic chemicals that are traditionally used to purify gold scrap.

“Our method is an environmentally friendly way of extracting pure gold from a mixture of many metals. Similar studies have been carried out in the past but have not achieved such a high purity of gold. The combination of biodiesel and malanomide is also special because it replaces both fossil diesel and other problematic chemicals. HVO100 is also very clean and works great in a laboratory, you don’t need to make a special order, you just have to go to the nearest station and refill your canister,” explained Professor Foreman.

A method to purify many metals

Normally, when metals are mined or recycled, large amounts of fossil solvents are needed, but this doesn’t have to be the case, and the method developed by Chalmers researchers can be used for more metals than just gold.

An important example is copper, a metal that is very common as a conductor in electronic components. In 2022 alone, more than 26 million tonnes of copper was used in the world, and according to the analysis company GlobalData, there are more than 695 active copper mines globally. About 75 percent of the world’s copper mines use fossil solvents to purify the metal, and depending on the size, a mine needs up to 1,000 tonnes of solvent to purify the copper mined there.

The same method can be used to purify and recycle many other socially important metals, such as platinum, which is used in catalysts; nickel and cobalt in batteries; uranium and plutonium for the nuclear industry; and rare earth elements. The latter are a prerequisite for the rapid development of everyday electronics such as smartphones and tablets, and are important for modern green technology, such as in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

“Our study is also the first to show that the method we have developed is general and can be applied to a variety of metals. So far, I have not found a single metal that cannot be purified with environmentally friendly biodiesel instead of fossil solvents. The metal industry is conservative, but here we can show a simple and effective method to achieve a green shift for the industry,” said Foreman, who will now continue to develop and refine his method for being able to recycle household batteries.

**

This tech looks to be really interesting as a way to save money and cut waste. Hopefully there will be an investment made to trial the tech in a commercial sized way.

ADVERTISEMENT

That might quite a mountain to climb. The recycling/refining of metals require really large investments. Very large investments indeed and the samples to be trialed will be really high value with a big investment already sunk in to get the sample concentrated to a recyclable state. Just getting one to test might be quite a success.

Lets hope the lab work is solid enough and has enough value to gain that the interest to trial will come easily.

We might not hear about a success. But many products we love and use will be available at a lower cost and maybe some of those material dumps will get cleaned up by recycling mining.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Poised to Dominate Global Biofuel Market by 2035
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car
Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum

Tokyo Tech Scientists Crack Hydrogen Storage Conundrum
Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?
Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon

Pump Prices Set to Hit $4 a Gallon
Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020

Traders Are Buying Oil At The Fastest Rate Since 2020

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com