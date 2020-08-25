Is Argentina’s Shale Too Expensive To Drill?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 43.35 +0.73 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 46.04 +0.91 +2.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 2.489 -0.024 -0.96%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 44.02 +0.73 +1.69%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 43.80 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.50 +0.50 +1.25%
Chart Natural Gas 51 mins 2.489 -0.024 -0.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.19 -0.40 -0.90%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.30 +0.13 +0.30%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.88 +0.86 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.30 +1.16 +2.69%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.28 +1.16 +2.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.22 +1.21 +2.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 32.87 +0.28 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 41.62 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 43.02 +0.28 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 39.12 +0.28 +0.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.92 +0.28 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 41.12 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.17 +0.28 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 33.50 +0.50 +1.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.04 -0.52 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 37.30 +0.73 +2.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.36 +0.28 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 1 min Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 5 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 8 hours Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 14 hours Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 3 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 18 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 6 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 6 mins End of an Era?
  • 7 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 1 day I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Prices Rebound On EIA Inventory Report

Oil Prices Rebound On EIA Inventory Report

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday…

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Big Oil Wrote Down $87 Billion In Assets In Less Than One Year

Seven of the largest oil…

Is This The End Of China's Oil Buying Spree?

Is This The End Of China's Oil Buying Spree?

China has been buying up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Argentina’s Shale Too Expensive To Drill?

By Irina Slav - Aug 25, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

It is one of the most abundant shale plays in the world, with oil reserves of up to 16 billion barrels and gas reserves of 308 trillion cubic meters—resources that could guarantee a country’s energy independence and turn it into a relevant international supplier of oil and gas.

But only if the price is right.

Vaca Muerta was Argentina’s hope for energy independence and even international success as an exporter of oil and gas. But that was before the oil price crash and before yet another financial crisis in the South American country that slowed energy investments. Nevertheless, Big Oil is not leaving Argentina, suggesting that there are still benefits to be reaped from a presence in the Dead Cow formation.

Exxon was earlier this month granted an exploration license for a block in Vaca Muerta by the Neuquen provincial government. The news is important as the license comes amid an industry-wide shift from growth to retrenchment, with costs getting cut everywhere they can be cut, projects getting delayed—especially exploration projects—and capex plans getting radically revised.

The license Exxon scored is a long-term one, for 35 years. As part of the deal, Exxon will drill and complete two wells over the next four years. If these yield positive results, the supermajor will then drill as many as 44 wells.

It is too early to praise Exxon for not quitting on Vaca Muerta, but the new license is a positive sign for the long-term—if not the short-term—future of the shale play. Another supermajor who is betting on the long-term attractiveness of the Vaca Muerta is Shell. The Anglo-Dutch supermajor said recently that it would delay some projects in the play but would not be going away.

“In the long term, Vaca Muerta has the ability to be competitive [internationally],” Shell Argentina president, Sean Rooney, told media earlier this month. “I am confident that we are seeing a delay of one to two years until we can resume new investments.” Related: Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Vaca Muerta’s development, even before the latest colossal oil industry crash, was marred in various challenges. For one thing, production costs were too high because of the lack of infrastructure in place and the fact that things like frac sand and water had to be transported over long distances to reach the wells. For another, pro-business president Mauricio Macri’s reformist government lost the last election with another financial crisis rattling Argentina, dampening appetites for expansion in the Vaca Muerta, especially after the new government featured ex-president Christina Fernandes as vice-president, Oilprice.com’s Latin America correspondent Matthew Smith wrote recently.

Fernandez led the nationalization of YPF in 2012 and now sparked worry among energy companies that the new government could again embark on an interventionist agenda despite assurances from the vice-president that this would not be the case, Smith noted.

Despite all these problems, all is not lost. Production costs have been falling in the Vaca Muerta, so the improvement in oil prices we have seen since this spring’s lows would motivate some drilling. According to a Wood Mackenzie analyst, as long as Brent is above $30 a barrel, the most developed parts of the Vaca Muerta would again start making economic sense, Bloomberg reported in April. Brent is not trading above $40 a barrel, and while this may be too low for Middle Eastern producers, it is high enough for some Vaca Muerta projects.

In addition to the favorable price development, President Alberto Fernandes has pledged to the energy industry to support it with new legislation safeguarding investments already made in the shale play. Some argue that these safeguards will not be enough to spur on more drilling, compromising not just Argentina’s entry into the international oil market but its energy independence, especially in gas. Others believe, based on supermajors’ continued presence in the play, the Dead Cow could become the next Permian, only with even lower production costs.

Government estimates from a couple of years ago saw the Vaca Muerta boost national oil production to some 1 million bpd and gas production to 260 million bpd by 2023. State energy major YPF had plans to expand its LNG export capacity, although it had to drop these this year as the LNG glut weighed on prices. Shell has also had to revise its plans for boosting Vaca Muerta production to 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily by 2021. Others have delayed growth plans as well. But none has exited the play yet.

There are currently eight drilling crews in the Vaca Muerta, according to Argentine media. That is down from 36 in November last year. Of course, hardly anyone would have expected that the shale play would remain untouched by the latest storms in global oil and gas. And yet, Shell and Equinor partnered in January to buy a new block in the Vaca Muerta from Schlumberger. True, in January, no one had any idea about what was coming in March and April, but in Argentina, things were already difficult for oil and gas companies. That acquisition and now Exxon’s new license to drill suggest that despite the multiple challenges, the Dead Cow still has rich enough potential to compensate for those.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

Next Post

Can Guyana Salvage Its Much-Hyped Oil Boom?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom

3 Ways To Play The Coming Oil Boom
World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com