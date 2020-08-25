3 Energy Stocks To Consider Even As Markets Remain Stagnant

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.36 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 46.00 +0.14 +0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.483 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph up Mars US 5 hours 44.55 +0.53 +1.20%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 43.80 -0.75 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.50 +0.50 +1.25%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 2.483 -0.006 -0.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 44.42 +0.65 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 44.75 +0.56 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 44.10 +0.80 +1.85%
Graph up Basra Light 23 hours 48.47 +0.59 +1.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 45.37 +1.07 +2.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 45.22 +0.94 +2.12%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 46.01 +0.79 +1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.19 +0.27 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 33.12 +0.53 +1.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.62 +0.28 +0.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 43.02 +0.28 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 39.22 +0.38 +0.98%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 37.62 +0.28 +0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 38.92 +0.28 +0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 41.12 +0.28 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 37.17 +0.28 +0.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.14 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 33.50 +0.50 +1.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.04 -0.52 -1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 37.30 +0.73 +2.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 41.25 +0.73 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 39.75 +0.50 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.36 +0.28 +0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 4 hours Wind, Solar & Gas in California. How's that working out for you?
  • 1 hour End of an Era?
  • 3 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 15 hours Michigan Governor Democrat Gretchen Whitmer "TEAR DOWN THIS WALL" you have proclaimed blocking 2020 "BIG 10 CONFERENCE" COLLEGE FOOTBALL
  • 20 hours Who are the current members of OPEC?
  • 9 hours The Bernie Sanders / Karl Marx Quiz
  • 24 hours Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 12 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day BLM and Reparations
  • 13 hours Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska
  • 2 days Trump's Methane Rollback That Big Oil Doesn't Want
  • 2 days Rolling Blackouts Across California
  • 2 days I'm Planning to Build a Wall Along Mexico

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Nosedives On Poor Economic Data

Oil Nosedives On Poor Economic Data

With so much bullish news…

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

What The 2009 Financial Crisis Can Teach Us About Going Green

The context today is vastly…

Oil Crisis Forces Iraq To Ask Washington For Help

Oil Crisis Forces Iraq To Ask Washington For Help

Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi, last…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Energy Stocks To Consider Even As Markets Remain Stagnant

By Alex Kimani - Aug 25, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Looking for potentially rewarding oil and gas stocks during the ongoing energy crisis can very much feel like dumpster diving.  The energy sector has been deeply out of favor over the past few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic only serving to make an already bad situation worse. 

With the sector's favorite benchmark S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (XLE) down 40% in the year-to-date, playing the long-game by buying beaten-down companies with excellent potential for a rebound might be the best strategy at this point.

Historically, a company's market cap tends to have an inverse or opposite relationship to both risk and return. On average, large-cap oil and gas with market capitalizations of US$10 billion and greater tend to grow more slowly, have less potential for returns, but are more stable than their smaller brethren. On the other hand, mid-cap companies (market cap between $2 and $10 billion) and small-cap companies (market cap between $300 million and $2 billion) tend to grow faster and have the potential for higher returns, but they are more volatile and present a higher risk profile.

Related: Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

However, this crisis has not spared even behemoths with deep pockets with the XLE's Top 10 stocks all deep in the red in the YTD.

That said, bigger oil and gas companies have still held up better than their smaller peers, with heavily indebted shale and oilfield services companies generally faring the worst. According to the Haynes and Boone Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor, 32 U.S. energy companies have filed for bankruptcy protection in the YTD, reflecting aggregate debt of more than $49 billion. 

The vast majority of those filings have been by companies operating in the Texas Shale Patch.

Source: Haynes and Boone

Here are top picks for big-cap, mid-cap and small-cap oil and gas companies:

#1 Big-Cap: Chevron Corp.

      Market Cap: $159.5B

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) is the second-largest U.S. energy company behind only ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM), which sports a market cap of $173.4B.

Prior to the pandemic, a cross-section of Wall Street was beginning to warm up to Exxon, believing that years of investments were about to start paying off. 

Specifically, Bank of America Merrill Lynch had tapped XOM as its top 2020 stock pick, arguing that the stock could surge as production in the Permian Basin and projects in offshore Guyana ramped up.

But alas, that playbook has changed dramatically thanks to Covid-19.

Unlike the case in the past couple of years, investors are no longer rewarding shale companies with aggressive expansion plans. Instead, they are rewarding the shale companies that demonstrate better capital and cost discipline. In fact, this market has been reacting more positively to news about less, not more, oil and gas production: XLE is up 2.5% in Monday trading on news that energy producers have shut in ~1.07M b/d of oil, or nearly 58%, of offshore crude oil production and another 1.2M cf/day, or 45%, of natural gas output from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to the twin threat from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

With a YTD return of -39.8% vs. -28.2% by CVX, XOM stock has fared worse than CVX partly because Exxon's counter-cyclical spending model has left the company cash flow negative for years and put the all-important dividend in danger. Chevron has generally maintained more modest capital investment plans and was quick to lower its 2020 capex when oil prices nosedived. CVX has made further spending cuts as conditions further deteriorated, taking its planned capex from $20 billion to $14 billion. 

Exxon delayed its spending cuts but finally lowered its 2020 capex from $33 billion to $23 billion. Unfortunately, that has not stopped the company's debt from ballooning, with XOM's long-term debt surging 30% to $19 billion at the end of the June quarter. Exxon's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 is still considerably lower than that by most of its supermajor peers but could present a problem considering the company's juicy dividend--XOM's dividend yield (fwd) of 8.49% is at an all-time high.

Chevron's debt has been expanding, too, but at a more manageable clip of 20% during the period. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 is the lowest among the supermajors, while its dividend yield (fwd) of 6.06% appears more sustainable than Exxon's.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the oil and gas sector and fears that the downturn might last for years, the ability of a company to withstand a prolonged bust cycle is an important consideration.

Chevron wins the stress test by a country mile.

Wood Mackenzie, a global energy, renewables, and mining research and consultancy group, has reported that Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) are the most resilient, thanks to their robust deepwater projects and LNG as well as less exposure to high-cost assets. WoodMac has reported that Exxon is the most vulnerable of the majors due to its huge exposure to low-margin assets.

The supermajors are also well-known for their M&A prowess--and Chevron has not disappointed on this front either. CVX recently acquired Israel-based Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) in an all-stock deal valued at $5B. The deal has been well received because it gives the company better exposure to the pivotal Permian Basin-- but at a much lower price. Chevron famously dodged a bullet by forfeiting the Anadarko purchase that has landed Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in plenty of trouble.

#2 Mid-Cap: Apache Corp

      Market Cap: $5.38B Houston-based Apache Corp.(NYSE:APA) is one of the biggest players in the Permian Basin.

Three weeks ago, APA stock jumped nearly 20% after the company announced that it had made a world-class discovery at the Kwaskwasi-1 well located in the prolific Guyana-Suriname Basin, where it encountered 278 meters (912 feet) of net oil and volatile oil/gas condensate pay.

Related: Laying The Base For A Hydrogen Economy In The U.S.

"We are thrilled with the results from the Kwaskwasi-1 exploration well. This is the best well we've drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs," Apache CEO and President, John J. Christmann, gushed. "While we have a lot more work to do, a discovery of this quality and magnitude merits a pace of evaluation that enables the option of accelerated first production."

Last year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch touted the Suriname prospect as a potential game-changer for Apache:

"Suriname has the potential to reset the investment case," Merrill Lynch's veteran oil-industry analyst Doug Leggate said.

Apache was among the first shale companies to undertake deep spending cuts after oil prices crashed in March. Apache lowered 2020 capex to $1B-$1.2B from its previous guidance of $1.6B-$1.9B. But it did not stop there: The company also cut the dividend by 90% to $0.025/share from $0.25. Apache has revealed that its 2020 capex is tracking towards the lower end of its guidance.

Its capital-light structure appears to be paying off.

During the company's latest earnings call, Apache's management said that the company would be running cash flow positive as long as WTI prices remain above $30/barrel (current WTI is $40.14). Further, the company said it would use any excess cash to pay down its debt. 

However, should prices hit $50 or more, Apache said it would undertake very measured capex increases with the first column of that incremental free cash flow returned to investors, maybe through a dividend increase or share buybacks.

#3 Small-Cap: Renewable Energy Group

      Market Cap: $1.44B

Iowa-based Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is a biodiesel production company operating 13 biorefineries and a feedstock processing facility. The company manufactures biodiesel and renewable diesel from biomass feedstocks such as animal fats, distilled corn oil, and even used cooking oils.

REGI stock has been enjoying a remarkable run, up 35.6% YTD and 237.5% over the past 12 months thanks to continuing solid performance even during the pandemic.

At a time when demand for transportation fuels has been drastically reduced by the coronavirus pandemic, diesel fuel demand has generally held up better compared to demand for gasoline and jet fuels. Renewable Energy Group has also been benefiting big time from California's newly reinstated Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits when it sells biomass-based diesel in the Golden State, even if the fuel is manufactured in Iowa.

During its latest earnings call, REGI reported that it produced 132M gallons of biodiesel and renewable diesel during the quarter, a 4% increase. The company also reported a surprise Q2 profit as well as better-than-forecast revenues of $546M. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue climbed to 5% vs. -5% of revenues a year ago. REGI was also able to sidestep volatile feedstock markets by increasing its use of soybean oil 126%, which gave a nice boost to the bottom line.

Overall, with the largest and most efficient operating footprint in its history, REGI appears well-positioned to increasingly invest in profitable growth and lower its reliance on amorphous tax credits.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why $5000 Gold Could Soon Become A Reality
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy

World’s Largest Offshore Rig Owner Files Bankruptcy
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars

Saudi Arabia Refuses To Learn From Its Two Failed Oil Price Wars
Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries

Kuwait Is Running Out Of Money To Pay Public Salaries
Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Second Largest Oil Producer



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com