Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

ExxonMobil Announces Breakthrough In Renewable Energy

Alt Text

Top Asset Managers Still Bullish On Crude

Some of the world’s largest…

Alt Text

Iraq Dethrones Saudi Arabia As India’s No.1 Oil Supplier

Iraq has been the largest…

Alt Text

Are Hedge Funds Growing Weary Of The Permian?

Hedge funds have begun to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Outlook For Oil Looks Bleak, Prices Hit 7-Month Low

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2017, 9:09 AM CDT Oil

Crude oil started the week with a loss, which may be extended today as U.S. shale drillers continue to add rigs, and Libya and Nigeria ramp up production, undermining their fellow OPEC members’ efforts to reduce output and support prices. Oil prices are now at a 7-month low.

Oil prices were pressured when last Friday, Baker Hughes reported the 22nd week in a row that US drillers have added rigs – a record-long streak despite prices falling by 15 percent since late May, when OPEC and Russia announced the extension of their oil output cut deal.

An addition blow came on Libya’s announcement that its crude oil production has hit 885,000 bpd after the National Oil Corporation struck an interim agreement with German Wintershall, which led to the unblocking of some 160,000 bpd in daily production, shuttered during a dispute between the two. Indifferent to OPEC’s efforts to curb the glut to push up prices, Libya is eager to raise its production as quickly as possible, eyeing 1 million bpd by the end of July.

Meanwhile, cargo tracking updates from energy data provider Kpler revealed that global crude oil floating storage had hit the highest level since the start of 2017, at an average of 102 million barrels over the ten-day period to June 16. The amount of crude in floating storage increased the most in the North Sea by some 32 percent, in Singapore by 23 percent, and in Iran by around 16 percent. Related: Oil Sands Output Growth Second Only To Shale

An additional factor driving prices down this week is the expiry of the July futures for West Texas Intermediate today, according to Reuters, as last Friday saw 70,000 contracts outstanding. This means 70 million barrels of WTI would have to go into the Cushing storage after the expiration of the contract. There are only few traders who would want to physically buy crude, so the difficult task of selling the 70,000 contracts in two days added to the pressure on WTI.

At 6:35 am EDT Brent crude was trading down US$46.15 a barrel and WTI was at US$43.68.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

What the Fed’s Interest Rate Hike Means For Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem

The Downturn Is Over, But U.S. Oil Companies Face A Huge Problem
Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

Cuba Scrambles As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Collapses

 How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

How A $200,000 Well Could Drastically Change The Oil Industry

 Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Can Oil Come Back From Its Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Can Oil Come Back From Its Longest Losing Streak In Years?

Most Commented

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

Déjà Vu: Shale To Kill Oil Prices Once Again

 Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero

Saudi Finance Minister: “I Wouldn't Care If The Oil Price Is Zero"

 Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?

Is The Electric Car Boom Overhyped?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com