WTI Crude 75.85 +1.99 +2.69%
Brent Crude 81.30 +2.09 +2.64%
Murban Crude 80.93 +1.85 +2.34%
Natural Gas 1.920 -0.047 -2.39%
Gasoline 2.316 +0.053 +2.33%
Louisiana Light 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Bonny Light 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Opec Basket 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Mars US 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Gasoline 2.316 +0.053 +2.33%

Marine 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Murban 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Iran Heavy 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Basra Light 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Bonny Light 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Bonny Light 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Girassol 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Opec Basket 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Canadian Crude Index 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Western Canadian Select 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Canadian Condensate 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Premium Synthetic 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Sweet Crude 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Peace Sour 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Peace Sour 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Light Sour Blend 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Central Alberta 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Louisiana Light 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Giddings 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
West Texas Sour 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Eagle Ford 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Kansas Common 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Buena Vista 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Loss since November

Oil Prices Drop, Recover on Gaza War Ceasefire Proposal Rumors

Oil Gains 2% as Israel Rejects Gaza Ceasefire Deal, US Gas Inventory Plummets

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 08, 2024, 10:22 AM CST
  • Crude oil prices have ticked up over 2% in the aftermath of the rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until “victory”.
  • The rejection of a ceasefire deal comes a day after the U.S. launched one of a series of retaliatory strikes following the death of three American soldiers in Jordan.
stock market

Crude oil prices have ticked up over 2% in the aftermath of the rejection of a ceasefire in Gaza, with Israeli forces launching new air strikes on Rafah city, and the Gaza Health Ministry saying that 130 people had been killed in the past 24 hours. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Middle East this week, raising hopes of a ceasefire deal during his trip. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue the war until “victory”. 

Earlier this week, Hamas offered a 4-½-month ceasefire deal that would have resulted in a hostage swap and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, which the Israelis firmly rejected, while Blinken said there was still room for negotiation, Reuters reported.  

On Thursday at 11:12 a.m. ET, Brent crude oil was trading at $80.76, up 1.96%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $75.34, up 2% on the day. 

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, some 27,840 Gazans have been killed in the war since October 7. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, 1,200 Israelis have been killed. 

The rejection of a ceasefire deal comes a day after the U.S. launched one of a series of retaliatory strikes following the death of three American soldiers in Jordan. Wednesday’s U.S. drone strike in the Iraqi capital killed a commander of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, even as the group has suspended attacks on U.S. targets in the wake of the Jordan incident and ostensibly under pressure from Tehran. 

Also providing stimulus to prices on Thursday was a stronger-than-expected draw on U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks, from the Wednesday data release by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA showed a 3.2-million-barrel draw on distillate stockpiles, while expectations were for a 1-million-barrel drop. At the same time, gasoline stockpiles drew down by 3.15 million barrels, when analysts were expecting a far smaller draw. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

