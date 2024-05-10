Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.34 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.91 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.66 -0.86 -1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.267 -0.034 -1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.033 -1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 189 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.033 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.39 +1.67 +2.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.75 +1.47 +1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.30 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 892 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.78 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.42 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.30 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 346 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.50 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 14 days e-truck insanity
  • 12 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Extends License For Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA

Ukraine and Moldova Poised for Formal EU Accession Talks

Ukraine and Moldova Poised for Formal EU Accession Talks

Ukraine and Moldova are set…

Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

Europe Is Once Again Worried About Russian Spies

Spy dens across Europe are…

Steel Industry Collaboration Ushers in a New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

Steel Industry Collaboration Ushers in a New Era of Eco-Friendly Manufacturing

ThyssenKrupp and EP Corporate Group…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biggest Solar Storm in 19 Years Could Disrupt Electric Grids

By Charles Kennedy - May 10, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Electric power grids, navigation, radio, and satellite operations could be disrupted by a severe solar storm this weekend.
  • The last time the Earth was hit by a G5 storm, classified as “extreme”, in 2003, power outages hit Sweden and transformers were damaged in South Africa.
  • The solar storm is expected to be the most severe in two decades.
Flare

The most severe solar storm in nearly two decades could disrupt electric power grids, navigation, radio, and satellite operations on Friday and Saturday, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said in a warning today, in the first such severe solar storm advisory since 2005.

SWPC, a division of the National Weather Service, said that “Space weather forecasters have issued a Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the evening of Friday, May 10. Additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend.”

G4 is the second most severe storm on the scale, preceded only by a G5 solar storm.

The last time the Earth was hit by a G5 storm, classified as “extreme”, in 2003, power outages hit Sweden and transformers were damaged in South Africa.

A large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday at 5:00 a.m. ET. At least five flares were associated with coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that appear to be Earth-directed, SWPC said.

These CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

“Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations. SWPC has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action,” the center said.

Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of Northern Lights on Earth. A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California, SWPC said.

In the UK, the Met Office also said that there is “a chance that aurora may become visible to all parts of the UK and similar geomagnetic latitudes.”

Moreover, some airlines could opt to reroute, if possible, trans-polar flights between Europe, Asia, and North America to avoid increased exposure to radiation for passengers and crews, Bloomberg notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Are Rallying Once Again

Next Post

Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com