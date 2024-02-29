Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.07 -0.47 -0.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 83.62 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.860 -0.025 -1.33%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.310 +0.039 +1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.310 +0.039 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 1 hour "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 2 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Wood Mac Shaves 1 Million BPD off Global Oil Demand Forecast

U.S. Aluminum Market Roiled by Closure of Major Smelter

U.S. Aluminum Market Roiled by Closure of Major Smelter

Aluminum prices experience a slight…

Is a Deep-Sea Mining Boom Inevitable?

Is a Deep-Sea Mining Boom Inevitable?

The UN regulator overseeing deep-sea…

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

A significant rare earths reserve…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market

By Metal Miner - Feb 29, 2024, 2:00 PM CST
  • Indonesia has seized control of over half of the world's nickel supply, primarily through low-cost operations supported by Chinese capital, leading to a global surplus and downward pressure on nickel prices.
  • Concerns over environmental impact and carbon emissions associated with Indonesian nickel mining have prompted calls for sustainability measures and regulatory changes, with some mines already facing closure.
  • The oversupply of Indonesian nickel has resulted in a dramatic fall in nickel prices, impacting major mining companies' profitability and casting uncertainty over the future of the global nickel market.
Join Our Community
Mining

Via Metal Miner

 

The global nickel mining industry is under stress, and the primary reason is an oversupply of low-cost nickel from Indonesia. Moreover, this constant supply continues to support a major global surplus, placing downward pressure on the nickel price. At this point, the Southeast Asian nation has already cornered more than half of the world’s supply of this critical metal.

Indonesia’s ascent as the leading player in the global nickel industry, leveraging Chinese capital and innovation, proved remarkable. In fact, according to this report, the country’s dominance comes despite concerted resistance from the European Union via the World Trade Organization.

In just over a decade or so, Indonesia managed to completely transform its nickel export business while surging its mine output nine-fold. Together, China and Indonesia now produce about 70% of the world’s total nickel supply. Unable to compete with the formidable capital and low operating costs of Indonesian operations, competitor nickel miners in Australia and elsewhere could potentially go out of business.

Mining Companies, Experts Warn of Shutdowns

French miner Eramet recently warned that the day is not far off when Indonesia will cement its position as the world’s number one supplier, wiping out its rivals. Indeed, the Financial Times quoted CEO Christel Bories as saying Indonesia could end up supplying over three-quarters of the world’s highest class of pure nickel in another five years. Hidden somewhere between the lines was the message – “competitors beware.”

Andrew Forrest, Founder and Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group and one of the richest people in Australia, recently asked the London Metal Exchange to understand the difference between “dirty” and “clean” nickel. Fearing the closure of mines, he told reporters that the Exchange must learn to segregate nickel based on its associated carbon emissions, allowing purchasers to choose the sustainability of their products. Andrew was perhaps referring to companies using batteries from cheap nickel mined in Indonesia, which many accuse of having a higher emissions footprint.

It’s true that Indonesia uses coal-fired electricity to mine much of its nickel, leaving behind a large carbon footprint. There are also allegations of deforestation, pollution, and biodiversity loss, mainly stemming from a report by U.S.-based non-profit Climate Rights International. The report specifically referred to the nickel mining and processing project on an island called Halmahera, where a project cleared thousands of hectares of forest and displaced people while also polluting both rivers and the sea. 

On the face of it, Indonesia calls its nickel policy a move towards clean energy. Still, its critics say that the real position contradicts the government’s official stand. 

Falling Nickel Price Forcing Some Mines Out

Nonetheless, some nickel mines have already shut down, while others must consider doing so soon. For example, Forrest’s Wyloo Metals Ltd. announced last month it would close its Western Australian mines.

Meanwhile, large miners like BHP recently went on record stating that it’s highly unlikely its nickel operations would turn profitable before 2030. This is despite nickel being highlighted as a significant growth opportunity for BHP just last year. That said, the company recently announced plans for a comprehensive review of its entire nickel operation, potentially involving the closure of Nickel West, a move that would jeopardize over 3,000 jobs. One of the reasons for the dramatic fall in profit for BHP stems from it writing down the value of nickel assets in Western Australia. 

Rare earths producer Lynas recently issued a warning for all governments, asking them to be vigilant to the knockdown effects of the nickel meltdown. One of the biggest producers of rare earths outside of China. Lynas recently posted a 74% slide in net profit to just U.S. $39.50 million for the six months ending Dec 31, 2023. 

Nickel Price Still Down, but Could Change

Nickel isn’t your ordinary mineral; it’s indispensable in manufacturing high-capacity batteries, stainless steel, and various advanced alloys. Alongside a plethora of challenging-to-extract and costly-to-process materials, such as rare earth elements, nickel occupies a pivotal position in modern electronics and high-performance technology. 

Low-grade nickel is a raw material for stainless steel, while the high-end variety sees use in products like vehicle batteries, etc. For the West, where countries continue to focus more on “clean” sourced raw materials, Indonesian nickel makes it difficult to get the required supply for EVs. Not only is Indonesian nickel problematic, but the oversupply continues to make other mines around the world nonviable. Even in the U.S., a dependable source of nickel beyond Indonesia remains elusive. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The world recently saw a significant slump in the nickel price. Nickel prices fell over two-thirds from a high of U.S. $50,000 per metric ton in 2022 to about U.S. $16,500 several days ago. Meanwhile, a recent Reuters report says traders and analysts believe both China and Indonesia plan to decrease nickel production by at least 100,000 metric tons this year. This move comes as producers aim to mitigate losses following the decline in the global nickel price.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU Member States Clash on Sanctioning Russian Aluminum
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com