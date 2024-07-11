Copper Prices Bounce Back On Market Optimism

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.58 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.41 +0.33 +0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.02 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.271 -0.058 -2.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 +0.013 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 251 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.516 +0.013 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 14 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 955 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 14 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 408 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 68.30 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 84.25 +0.69 +0.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.50 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 78.70 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 76.50 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.10 +0.69 +0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 76.80 +0.69 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.09 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 7 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 18 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.33 -1.06 -1.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.50 -1.14 -1.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.75 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.88 -0.92 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

U.S. Solar and Wind Power Generation Tops Nuclear for First Time

Cold Rolled Stainless Imports Surge Despite Higher Freight Rates

Cold Rolled Stainless Imports Surge Despite Higher Freight Rates

Stainless steel demand remains sluggish,…

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

The European steel industry faces…

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Prices Bounce Back On Market Optimism

By Metal Miner - Jul 11, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Copper prices rebounded in July after a decline in June, driven by improved market sentiment and a brief recovery in Chinese copper demand.
  • U.S. copper demand remains strong, providing support to copper prices, while Chinese demand remains uncertain amidst economic challenges.
  • The Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates and inflation remains a key factor influencing copper prices.
Copper

Via Metal Miner

Overall, the Copper Monthly Metals Index (MMI) fell 6.66% from June to July. Following a nearly 5% decline throughout June, copper prices found an at least temporary bottom at the end of the month. Prices rose 4.35% during the first week of July as market signals improved.

copper prices, copper MMI, July 2024

Chinese Import Premium Briefly Returns to Growth

Copper demand in China has shown a slight improvement in recent days. The Yangshan Copper Premium, a leading indicator for Chinese copper demand, saw a brief return to positive territory on July 5. The import premium plunged below zero in mid-May as Chinese demand for copper slumped. Meanwhile, higher copper prices throughout Q2 saw Chinese consumers pull back, which translated to a negative premium that reached -20 at its lowest point. However, the rise proved short-lived, as the premium dipped back to zero on July 7.

AD 4nXen4sDqyts6JSesdLz5yS4D6shLtbKpCfhRvXpIb3fIWqhz6wHCwu259bCyGAF

It remains difficult to determine whether the recent rise in the premium results from lower copper prices or better conditions in China. Still, the former seems more probable than the latter. Since emerging from lock downs, the Chinese economy has largely disappointed markets, particularly regarding consumer demand. The ongoing downturn of its property sector offered no support to copper demand, leaving China’s renewable efforts to pick up the slack.

Meanwhile, protectionist measures against China continued accumulating over recent months as Western nations fended off the threat of Chinese overcapacity. In fact, export demand from China remains its leading growth driver. However, the manufacturing PMI from China’s National Bureau of Statistics dipped into contraction in both May and June at 49.5, which is hardly a sign of an economic rebound.

U.S. Demand Offers Support to Copper Prices Today

It remains unclear whether China can hold onto recent improvements in copper demand and gain momentum. Weakness in China has largely helped fend off higher copper prices amid global renewable efforts. However, copper demand in the U.S. continues to appear strong relative to the rest of the world. CME inventories looked depleted compared to both the LME and SHFE.

The May copper squeeze, which saw prices hurtle to a new all-time high, left traders scrambling for material to cover their positions. Meanwhile, CME prices have yet to emerge from backwardation, unlike LME prices. This indicates that supply remains tight.

Some of this demand comes from infrastructure and renewable efforts. The Census Bureau’s most recent construction spending report showed that while overall construction spending fell month over month, public construction spending rose during May. Notably, spending related to power rose 28.1% year over year as grid improvements remain ongoing. Looking ahead, this will further benefit from the White House’s efforts to accelerate grid improvements.

AD 4nXe5mDgFFhQj28wjSQgmxBFwzvnhXBc1XyjPuyXZq86C qAf9bywy7ukYBp1ha85DT QUpgC hXFeKrHIr1b j4VkXCZyaVzhSq2WpaJfkCBEJo3yxY05IL8VlQh811Y

Other signals have also started to improve, which could lead to further support for copper demand and, thus, prices. After dipping into contraction in May, the Electroindustry Business Conditions Index (EBCI) accelerated growth in June, rising from 50 in May to 57.7 in June. While most respondents reported unchanged conditions, 23% saw conditions improve. Macroeconomic trends like this are covered weekly in MetalMiner’s newsletter.

Meanwhile, respondents continued to report uncertainty, which likely tempered June’s reading. However, 69% expected better conditions in the next six months. This expectation mainly stems from the U.S. moving beyond the upcoming presidential election and a possible rate cut from the Fed in H2 2024.

Investors See Hope For A Rate Cut

Those surprised by the end of the last rally missed a cardinal rule of investing: Don’t fight the Fed. It seems over-optimism regarding when the Federal Reserve would cut rates saw investors pile on bets during Q2, only for sticky inflation to add to repeated delays to the eventual pivot.

However, recent months have suggested progress in the Fed’s hunt for a 2% target inflation rate, as May marked the second consecutive decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The reading fell from 3.5% in March to 3.4% in April and 3.3% in May. However, unless the Fed shifts its target rate or the slowdown in inflation accelerates, the agency might still dash hopes for a cut by September. That said, the trend continues in the right direction, which boosted market optimism in recent weeks.

LME copper positions, investment funding and copper prices, July 2024

Source: MetalMiner Insights

ADVERTISEMENT

The job market also showed signs of cooling in June. While it remains near historic lows, the unemployment rate increased last month. The pickup in unemployment may increase downside pressure on inflation, forcing more people to hold off spending. The respective directions of the two indicators (down for CPI, up for unemployment) demonstrate the slowdown the Fed has been hoping for.

Still, those trends must remain sustained for the foreseeable future before officials feel confident in cutting rates. The longstanding fear for the Fed remains the possibility of a resurgence in inflation, especially as the higher costs of nearshoring efforts and geopolitical conflicts remain a fixture within markets.

As the Fed made headway, the overall impact on copper prices appeared to be bullish. By July 5, LME Commitment of Trading Reports showed investment funds increased their total long positions to the highest level in almost a month.

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com