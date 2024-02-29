Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.62 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.69 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.883 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 29 mins "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Utility Scale Solar Installations Saw Largest Jump Ever Last Year

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ExxonMobil’s drilling plans offshore Guyana…

Oil Industry Thinks OPEC+ Will Extend Production Cuts Into Q2

Oil Industry Thinks OPEC+ Will Extend Production Cuts Into Q2

Oil industry watchers and analysts…

U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

U.S. Oil Drilling Sees 6-Rig Gain

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Workers Fired As Strike Rages On in Kazakhstan

By Eurasianet - Feb 29, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • West Oil Software in Kazakhstan announces the dismissal of 50 employees engaged in a strike that began in December, citing daily financial losses of millions of dollars.
  • The company justifies the mass firings based on a December court ruling declaring the strike unlawful and warns of further dismissals if the strike continues.
  • Striking workers demand employment in subsidiaries of the state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas for higher salaries and better job security, while facing intimidation and smear campaigns from company officials and local press.
Join Our Community
Kazakhstan

An oil services company in western Kazakhstan whose operations have been hampered by a strike that began in December has escalated the standoff by announcing that it will dismiss 50 employees involved in industrial action. 

The firings, announced by West Oil Software on February 27, represent the company's largest mass dismissal since the strike started.

The company has stated that the strike is costing it millions of dollars daily, with the financial damage to date around 1 billion tenge ($2.2 million). It cited a December court ruling, which declared the protest unlawful, as the legal basis for the dismissals.

“For the vacant positions that appear, we will recruit from among the citizens currently seeking employment,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, West Oil Software has sought to sow discord among the strikers by pledging that even dismissed employees are eligible to get their jobs back before any new hires. The company urged holdouts to follow the example of their 120 or so colleagues who crossed the picket line. More dismissals will follow if the strike persists, West Oil Software warned.

It is unclear how many will heed these warnings. The Vlast news website quoted protesting workers as saying they are “already used” to layoffs and that they intend to stand fast until their demands are met.

Around 500 West Oil Software workers began a strike on December 11, demanding employment in subsidiaries of the state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, or KMG, which they believe would secure them higher salaries and better certainty of long-term employment.

Reprising a theme often heard among disgruntled oil industry workers in the Mangystau region, strikers have argued that the decision, adopted in 2018, to sever ties with KMG subsidiaries where they previously worked and to transfer employees was a cost-cutting measure that led to stagnation in salary growth.

Organizers of the West Oil Software action have said that in addition to pressure from the company, they are also being targeted with smear attacks. They specifically pointed to local press articles claiming the strikes were instigated by dishonest activists working for nebulous outside "forces."

“They want to show us as greedy and bad, that we are trying to organize something [illegal],” Vlast quoted one worker as saying.

The police have weighed in too. Law enforcement officials told the Orda.kz news website that they have received reports of West Oil Software workers being intimidated by strike ringleaders. Police are investigating the allegations.

Other companies in the Mangystau region have been more successful in defusing industrial action.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of January, another protest broke out at the Kezbi drilling company. Around 800 workers downed their tools to demand higher wages, improved catering, and an internal investigation into claims of corruption. That strike ended within one day following apparently fruitful negotiations in which management agreed to fulfill the demands of the workers.

By Almaz Kumenov via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Offshore Oil Discoveries Thrive
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com