Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.59 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.67 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.26 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.884 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%
Chart Mars US 118 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.295 +0.024 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.11 -0.27 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.75 -0.65 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.23 -0.31 -0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.67 -0.34 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.02 +1.19 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.79 -0.33 -0.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.69 -0.33 -0.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 78.94 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 71.54 -0.33 -0.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 68.54 -0.33 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.79 -0.33 -0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 66.54 -0.33 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.77 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.42 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.02 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.00 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.17 +1.29 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 4 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 24 mins "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 4 mins The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Utility Scale Solar Installations Saw Largest Jump Ever Last Year

Iran's Calculated Approach to Regional Tensions

Iran's Calculated Approach to Regional Tensions

Iran, cautious of the ramifications…

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Dance Continues

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Dance Continues

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and…

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in Biggest Exercise Since Cold War

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in "Biggest Exercise" Since Cold War

NATO launched its "largest military…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

By ZeroHedge - Feb 29, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • The deal, the largest foreign direct investment in Egypt's urban development, includes $15 billion upfront and another $20 billion within two months.
  • Egypt retains a 35% share of project profits, but critics argue that such valuable coastal land should be developed by local investors.
  • The investment aims to alleviate Egypt's economic crisis, stabilize currency rates, and create jobs, while also influencing the parallel market exchange rate.
Join Our Community
Cairo

Via Middle East Eye

Egypt has agreed to a $35 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to develop the town of Ras el-Hekma town on its northwestern coast, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Friday after weeks of speculations. Madbouly said at a news conference, which was attended by Egyptian and Emirati officials, that Egypt will receive an advance amount of $15bn in the coming week, and another $20bn within two months. 

The deal is the largest foreign direct investment in an urban development project in the country's modern history, the prime minister said. It is a partnership between the Egyptian government and an Emirati consortium led by ADQ, he said. News about the sale has triggered condemnation by critics of the government, who said the land is one of Egypt's most valuable coastal locations and that it should be developed by local investors. 

 

But Madbouly said that the Egyptian state will have a 35 percent share of the profits from this project, although it is a private investment with the majority of shares held by the UAE consortium.

He said that the area of ??the Ras el-Hekma project is 170 million square meters, and will include residential neighborhoods, tourist resorts, schools, universities, an industrial zone, a central financial and business district, an international marina for tourist yachts, and an international airport south of the city.

Madbouly said that the deal will include $11bn already deposited by the UAE in the Central Bank, an amount that will be converted into a grant.

Concerning the fate of the residents of the Ras el-Hekma area, Madbouly said they would be relocated to other areas and would be provided financial compensation. He added that the project will alleviate the country's economic crisis.

Commenting on the deal, Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris said it will contribute to resolving the current crisis by "attracting foreign currency, creating jobs and stabilizing the exchange rate."

Following the announcement of Ras el-Hekma deal, the price of the US dollar in parallel markets dropped by 5 Egyptian pounds, reaching 57, compared to 62 on Thursday, according to Cairo24 website.

Egypt is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout deal that is expected to exceed $10bn. It is expected to be followed by currency devaluation to match black market rates - nearly double the official rate of 31 Egyptian pounds to the US dollar.

Madbouly on Friday said that Cairo is now "very, very few steps away" from reaching a deal with the IMF, following the Ras el-Hekma investments. 

Egypt, home to more than 109 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis, with record inflation and foreign currency shortages. In August, annual inflation in Egypt reached close to 40 percent, according to official figures, plunging many Egyptians near or under the poverty line.

More than half the population had already been below or close to the poverty line before the current crisis.  Foreign debt has quadrupled, reaching $164bn, over President Abdelfattah el-Sisi's almost 10-year presidency. Debt servicing is currently consuming most of the state's annual expenditures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt's total foreign currency reserves are $35bn. According to the Egyptian Central Bank, the ratio of short-term debts to foreign currency reserves in 2022 passed 80 percent, double that of 2021.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kyrgyzstan’s Explosive Car Market Growth Raises Eyebrows
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com