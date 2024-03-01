EU Mulls Extending Steel Safeguard Measures Amid Flood of Imports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +1.51 +1.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.37 +1.46 +1.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.76 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.830 -0.030 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.609 +0.028 +1.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.609 +0.028 +1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.15 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 823 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.95 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.20 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 276 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 hours "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC Lifts Production in February

Iron Ore Prices Rise as China Ramps Up Imports

Iron Ore Prices Rise as China Ramps Up Imports

Despite challenges like the Evergrande…

Ukraine Steel Giant Faces 31% Drop in Steel Production

Ukraine Steel Giant Faces 31% Drop in Steel Production

Metinvest reported a 31% decrease…

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Trump Vows to Block U.S. Steel Acquisition

Steel prices decline as Nippon's…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EU Mulls Extending Steel Safeguard Measures Amid Flood of Imports

By Metal Miner - Mar 01, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, is due to examine a request to extend a 25% safeguard on a range of steel imports. Steel news reports that the EC received a request from 14 member states of the 27-member bloc on January 12. This request aimed to establish if an extension of the current safeguard measure and its prospective timeline would be necessary.

“The request contains sufficient evidence suggesting that the safeguard measure continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy serious injury and that Union producers are adjusting,” the EC said in a February 16 bulletin. “In particular, the request contains information regarding the negative performance of certain key injury indicators and the existence of continuous significant import pressure from third countries.”

The measures apply to imports of hot and cold rolled sheets and strips, electrical and coated sheets, stainless sheet, tinplate, plates, merchant bars, sections, carbon and stainless tubular products, wire rod, railway products, and sheet piling. The EC initially instituted the duties on February 1, 2019. Countries subject to the quota remained so for three years until June 30, 2021.

However, following a prolonged review investigation, the EC extended the safeguard measures for an additional three years. “If the measures were lifted, the union industry would face a flood of imports that would have a very negative impact on its economic performance,” the EC warned. “Moreover, the request includes examples pertaining to adjustments undertaken by the Union producers. The Commission considered that the information provided, including the sources and supporting evidence, constitute sufficient basis to initiate an investigation.”

Steel News: The CBAM and WTO Exemptions

Meanwhile, the EC stated that there is little sign that the U.S. plans to remove its Section 232 measures on steel imports. However, it is important to note that safeguards are not applicable if any products originate from a developing country member of the World Trade Organization exceed 3%. The EC also warned that this is conditional on whether developing country members of the WTO with less than a 3% import share collectively account for no more than 9% of total imports of the product concerned into the bloc.

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Steel news sources quoted the EC as saying that “the Commission will thus review whether imports from a developing WTO member exceeded the 3% threshold in the relevant period (namely, the year 2023) and, if needed, update the list of developing countries that are WTO Members and that should be included in, or excluded from, the scope of the measure.”

Industry Insider Comments on Extension of Safeguard Measures

One market participant was unsurprised by the plans to extend the safeguard measures. “It’s completely expected from the market as they have another two years max to keep the measure as a ‘temporary’ one, as it can be a maximum of eight years,” that source told MetalMiner. “And it would run until June 30, 2026, while the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism will start on January 1, 2026, covers any period without measures.”

The CBAM stipulates a tariff on imports into the EU of carbon-intensive products, such as steel, cement, and some forms of electricity. The UK is also due to introduce its own CBAM starting in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Low-Cost Nickel from Indonesia is Flooding The Market
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com