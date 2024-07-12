Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.21 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.01 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.82 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.316 +0.048 +2.12%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.510 -0.008 -0.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%
Chart Mars US 252 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.510 -0.008 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 15 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 15 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 15 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 956 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 15 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 15 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 15 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.11 +0.20 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 409 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.82 +0.52 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.77 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 83.02 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.22 +0.52 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 77.02 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.62 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 83.47 +0.52 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.32 +0.52 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 86.62 +0.53 +0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.85 -0.54 -0.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 19 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.85 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.12 +0.55 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 7 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Branches Out Into Brazilian Crude

Copper and Nickel Face Cooling Demand

Copper and Nickel Face Cooling Demand

The stainless market experience sluggish…

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

Steel Industry Reacts to Import Caps and Tariffs with Cautious Approach

The European steel industry faces…

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

The London Metal Exchange (LME)…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Zimbabwe's Steel Industry Revitalized with New $1.5 Billion Plant

By Metal Miner - Jul 12, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Zimbabwe's new $1.5 billion steel plant, built with Chinese funding, aims to revive the country's iron and steel industry and bolster economic growth.
  • The plant, located in Mvuma, is set to become Africa's largest integrated steelworks and create significant employment opportunities.
  • Zimbabwe hopes to capitalize on its natural resources, including iron ore, chrome, and coal, to reduce import dependence and boost export earnings through steel manufacturing.
Steel Plant

Via Metal Miner

Zimbabwe’s got itself a brand new iron and steel manufacturing plant, courtesy of the Chinese. This U.S. $1.5 billion Chinese-built plant’s blast furnace recently came online and is already producing pig iron, a crucial ingredient for making steel.

The team over at Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), the Zimbabwean subsidiary of Chinese steel giant Tsingshan Holding Group, announced the production of their very first batch of pig iron on June 13. The Mvuma steel plant, situated about 120 miles south of Zimbabwe’s capital of Harare, is slated to be Africa’s largest integrated steelworks. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, it will also be one of Africa’s leading iron and steel producers.

MetalMiner’s Annual Metals Outlook provides 12 full months of industrial metal price forecasting. Our June update just released, get a sample report.

The Plant Projects a Steel Manufacturing Capacity of 5 Million Tons

The Chinese firm plans to take things up a notch next month. That’s when the new steel manufacturing plant will start producing billets, the precursor to making steel. There are also plans to begin creating steel products like pipes, bolts, nuts, and even smaller slags, rolled tubes, fences, shafts, wires, and bars. 

As part of the first production phase, the new plant recently set a target to make 600,000 tons of steel annually. Later, after the final phase, that production target grows to more than 5 million tons. The plant will also create jobs for the people of Zimbabwe. In the first phase alone, the new steel manufacturing facility hopes to employ around 2,000 people. This figure would double in the second phase. 

Zimbabwe’s Path to Economic Renewal through Local Resources

According to some experts, the steel plant could be a game-changer for Zimbabwe. The country has wanted to revive its iron and steel industry for a while now, especially after its largest steel plant shut down during the reign of ex-president Robert Mugabe. 

In the coming years, the plant hopes to make use of Zimbabwe’s ample deposits of iron ore, chrome, coal, and more to produce iron and steel products that will strengthen the country’s value chain. Government officials recently stated that companies will mine and process these raw materials locally, with reserves projected to last for a whopping 100 years.

As a nation, Zimbabwe remains blessed with a wealth of natural resources like precious metals, nickel, ferroalloys and coking coal. According to analysts from inside and outside the country, these resources have the potential to help alleviate the country’s economic crisis.

Zimbabwe Set a High Bar

The Engineering, Iron, and Steel Association of Zimbabwe (EISAZ) has set its sights on raking in a staggering $6 billion from exports each year. Clearly, they’re counting on this $1.5 billion steel plant in Manhize to help them achieve this ambitious goal. As part of their sector strategy, EISAZ plans to boost operational capacity, improve production efficiency, and create more job opportunities in preparation for the opening of the new plant.

Back in 2008, when Ziscosteel shut down, Zimbabwe found itself forking over more than $1 billion a year on steel imports. Zisco shut down temporarily due to corruption allegations and mismanagement, though there are plans to revive the facility. However, with the new steel manufacturing facility, the country hopes to reduce its import dependence significantly, thus keeping more of that money within its borders.

U.S. Sanctions vs. Chinese Investments in Zimbabwe’s Lithium Sector

For over two decades, the U.S. and some European countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe. In March this year, the U.S., while terminating a Zimbabwe sanctions program, reimposed curbs on eleven individuals and three entities. This included the country’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, accused of human rights abuses, among other things. Chinese entities have capitalized on the situation by funding various projects in Zimbabwe, including dams, airports and a new parliament building.

Zimbabwe is also rich in lithium, a critical raw material for electric vehicle batteries. As a result, Chinese companies such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine Resource Group invested millions of dollars in acquiring lithium mines and over U.S.$1 billion in constructing processing plants.

U.S. Keen On Africa Metals

The U.S. is keen on accessing Africa’s resources. During a recent visit to South Africa, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo made it clear that the U.S. hopes to secure metals essential for the global energy transition. Adeyemo also emphasized the importance of supporting the growth of South Africa’s mining industry and expressed concerns about infrastructure development primarily benefiting foreign interests.

The U.S. has strategically invested in African mining operations to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of critical minerals, especially in the production of lithium-ion batteries. These investments also include rare-earth operations and infrastructure development. With its substantial reserves of minerals crucial for battery production, South Africa holds a vital position in the global supply chain.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Bounce Back On Market Optimism
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025
Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel

Oil Bulls See Light at the End of the Tunnel
Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge

Petrochemicals Are Big Oil’s Next Big Profit Hedge
Gold's Potential as a Safe Haven in a Warming World

Gold's Potential as a Safe Haven in a Warming World

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com