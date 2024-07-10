LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.25 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.25 +0.59 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.19 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 -0.020 -0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.018 -0.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 250 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.509 -0.018 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 13 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 954 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 13 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 407 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 67.61 -0.92 -1.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.56 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.81 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.01 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.41 -0.92 -1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 82.26 -0.92 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.11 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 17 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 2 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

BP Predicts Global Oil Demand Will Peak In 2025

Copper and Nickel Face Cooling Demand

Copper and Nickel Face Cooling Demand

The stainless market experience sluggish…

Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

Kyrgyzstan's parliament has approved the…

Why Is BHP So Obsessed With Anglo American?

Why Is BHP So Obsessed With Anglo American?

BHP's proposed acquisition of Anglo…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LME Returns to Court Over $12 Billion Nickel Trading Fiasco

By City A.M - Jul 10, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Elliott Investment Management is seeking to appeal a November court ruling that dismissed their claims against the LME for cancelling $12 billion in nickel trades.
  • The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8, 2022, following a sharp price rise, and later cancelled trades made that day.
  • The Court of Appeal is hearing the case this week, with a decision likely to have significant implications for the commodities market.
Trading

The London Metal Exchange (LME) is back in court this week as it seeks to defend against Elliott Investment Management’s application to appeal the nickel case.

Elliott Associates along with Elliott International issued judicial review proceedings against LME to challenging its decision to cancel $12bn of trades in ‘3M’ nickel futures on the morning of 8 March 2022 following sharp price rises.

In early March 2022, nickel prices rose very dramatically. At 08:15am on 8 March 2022, the LME suspended nickel trading, later publishing a notice cancelling all nickel trades entered into on that day before the suspension.

The parties affected included the Elliott parties who claimed that the cancellation caused them to lose net profits totalling about $456m, which would otherwise have been made on the nickel trades agreed by them between 00:00 on 8 March 2022 and the suspension at 08:15.

The parties went for a hearing at the High Court in June 2023, and last November, a judgment was handed down which dismissed the claims for judicial review.

Mr Justice Swift and Mr Justice Bright ruled that the claims “fail on all grounds”.

Trading firm Jane Street brought a $15m damages case, which was also thrown out.

However, the parties are back at a hearing at the Court of Appeal, as the Elliott parties aim to appeal this November decision.

The hearing is being held from Tuesday to Thursday at the civil division of the Court of Appeal. The case is being heard before Lord Justice Underhill, vice-president, Lord Justice Singh and Lord Justice Males.

The LME has a legal team from Hogan Lovells while the Elliott parties have a team from Akin Gump.

ADVERTISEMENT

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What U.S. Companies Need to Know About China's Rare Earth Restriction
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down

Why U.S. Oil and Gas Production Is Slowing Down
The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify

The Future of Oil Demand Is Increasingly Clear as Trends Solidify
Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?
Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb

Strong Fundamentals Suggest Oil Prices Will Continue to Climb
Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

Beryl May Threathen Core of U.S. Refining Industry

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com