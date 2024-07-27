African Countries Shift to Gold As Dollar Doubts Grow

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 18 hours 77.16 -1.12 -1.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 hours 81.13 -1.24 -1.51%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.02 -1.36 -1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 2.006 -0.035 -1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.461 -0.007 -0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Chart Mars US 267 days 75.97 -1.40 -1.81%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.461 -0.007 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 29 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 29 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 970 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 29 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.37 -0.08 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 423 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 64.28 +0.69 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 80.43 +0.69 +0.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 78.68 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 74.98 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 79.18 +0.89 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 72.28 +0.69 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.18 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.76 +0.69 +0.93%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.51 +0.69 +1.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 81.60 -1.14 -1.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.51 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.07 +0.63 +0.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +2.00 +2.74%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.27 -2.82 -3.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days By Kellen McGovern Jones - "BlackRock Behind New TX-LA Offshore Wind Farm"
  • 47 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Solid State Lithium Battery Bank
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Nigeria's Dangote Refinery Reselling Imported Crude Oil

Rare Earths Prices Stabilize After 6 Months of Drops

Rare Earths Prices Stabilize After 6 Months of Drops

Market dynamics of rare earth…

Gold Remains a Haven in Times of Uncertainty

Gold Remains a Haven in Times of Uncertainty

Gold's price has soared due…

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

Gold and Silver Volatility at Decade Lows

Despite signs of inflation pressures…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Gold
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

African Countries Shift to Gold As Dollar Doubts Grow

By ZeroHedge - Jul 27, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • African countries are turning to gold to protect against currency losses and hedge geopolitical risks.
  • Countries like Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, and Madagascar have announced plans to increase gold reserves and purchase gold domestically.
  • Concerns about the stability of the U.S. financial system and the weaponization of the dollar are motivating African countries to diversify their reserves and reduce their reliance on the dollar.
Gold Bars

Authored by Mike Maharrey via MoneyMetals.com,

A growing number of African countries are turning to gold to hedge geopolitical risk and protect against currency losses.

Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, and several other African nations have made moves to increase gold reserves, bring their gold home, and even back their currencies with the yellow metal. 

South Sudan is the latest country to turn to gold. Last weekend, the country’s central bank governor said he plans to expand the country’s gold reserves.

“We are in the stage of preparing policy documents and studying examples of other countries and lessons drawn.”

Earlier this month, the Ugandan central bank announced a domestic gold-buying program to purchase gold directly from local artisanal miners to help “address the risks in the international financial markets.”

In June, Tanzania announced a plan to spend $400 million on six tons of gold. Tanzania Finance Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba also issued a directive to curb the widespread use of the U.S. dollar in the country.

Nigeria has launched a domestic gold-buying plan to bolster its reserves. In addition to buying locally sourced gold, the Nigerian central bank has announced plans to bring its existing gold reserves back into the country “to mitigate risks associated with the weakening U.S. economy.”

“Economic indicators such as rising inflation, escalating debt levels, and geopolitical tensions have raised apprehensions among Nigerian policymakers about the stability of the U.S. financial system.” 

Last year, the Central Bank of Madagascar implemented a domestic gold purchases program as income from vanilla exports declined.

As an analyst explained to Bloomberg, “Central banks can add gold to their official reserves using their local currency, allowing them to grow reserve assets without having to sacrifice other hard-currency reserves.”

Meanwhile, a presidential candidate in Ghana recently said he would back the country’s currency with gold if he wins the election.

“Ultimately, my goal is that we are going to back our currency with gold and that is where I want us to go, increasingly backing our currency with gold.”

This would follow the lead of Zimbabwe, which created a gold-backed currency earlier this year. The ZiG (Zimbabwe gold; ZiG; ZWG) replaced the Zimbabwean dollar (RTGS; 1980-2008: ZWL). The currency is a “structured currency” backed primarily by gold but also by other forex reserves including U.S. dollars (USD).

To some degree, African leaders and central bankers are trying to fix problems they created by printing too much money and running up dollar-denominated debt.

But they are also concerned about America’s weaponization of the dollar and other risks associated with the greenback including the profligate spending and growing national debt.

A Tellimer (Dubai) emerging market equity strategy told Bloomberg the move makes sense. 

“For countries taking a view that either the price of gold is going to go up, the price of the U.S. dollar is going to go down, or their access to U.S. dollars may be compromised by sanctions then increasing the allocation of gold in their reserves might make sense.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Chinese Mining Operations in Tajikistan Spark Environmental Backlash
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant

The Dramatic Fall of Mexico’s Oil Giant
5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer

5 Highest Paying Oil & Gas Dividend Stocks for This Summer
Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices

Bad News From China Could Be The Harbinger For Lower Oil Prices
China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine

China Begins Work on Massive Afghan Copper Mine
Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

Harris Presidency Will Be Bad News for Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com