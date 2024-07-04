New Technology Could Revolutionize Solar Power

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 84.06 +0.18 +0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 hours 87.43 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.44 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.382 -0.036 -1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 244 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.582 -0.019 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 7 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 7 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 948 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 7 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 7 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.06 -0.37 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 401 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.21 -2.62 -3.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.96 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 83.21 -0.57 -0.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.16 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.37 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 78.06 -0.57 -0.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.41 -1.72 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.31 -0.32 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 86.99 -0.61 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.11 +1.07 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.11 +1.07 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.36 +1.07 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +1.25 +1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 73.00 -0.75 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.42 +1.07 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Australia Could Be Hit by Natural Gas Shortage in 2027

Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

Floating Solar Farms: Southeast Asia's Answer to Land Scarcity

Southeast Asia is increasingly adopting…

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

Next-Gen Solar Cells: Smaller, Cheaper, More Efficient

University of Ottawa engineers have…

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Solar Panel Waste is Becoming a Big Problem

Despite regulations mandating proper disposal,…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Technology Could Revolutionize Solar Power

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 04, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Researchers in Germany developed a new solar cell design that uses organic dyes to capture a wider range of sunlight.
  • The URPB system achieved 38% energy conversion efficiency in lab tests, compared to 1% for conventional organic dyes.
  • This technology has the potential to revolutionize solar energy production by creating thinner, lighter, and more efficient solar panels.
Solar

As governments worldwide push for a green transition, companies around the globe are investing heavily in research and development into innovative ways to improve renewable energy production. New technologies are making conventional renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind farms, far more efficient as companies build stronger panels and bigger turbines. Now, one German team believes it has found a new light-harvesting system that could massively increase solar energy production. 

Conventional solar panels rely on silicon-based solar cells that absorb light across the entire visible spectrum, but only weakly. These solar cells must be several micrometers thick to enable them to absorb sufficient protons to generate electricity. This makes them heavy, expensive, and difficult to situate in small spaces. By contrast, thin-film solar cells, which are made up of organic dyes, are both cheaper and lighter, just 100 nanometres thick. However, they are only capable of absorbing a small portion of the solar spectrum. Scientists have been searching for years for a solution, aiming to make solar panels more efficient while keeping weight and cost down. 

Now, scientists at the University of Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany believe they may have discovered the structure needed to massively enhance solar power production. Researchers recently published a study in the journal Chem demonstrating the use of a URPB system – standing for ultraviolet, red, purple, and blue, which is based on the photosynthetic antennae in plants and bacteria that are capable of efficiently capturing sunlight. The URPB model uses four different dyes that are stacked in a precise configuration that allows them to efficiently capture light across UV, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths.

Related: Standard Chartered: Oil Rally Will Extend Well Beyond $90 Per Barrel

During the testing phase, the team of researchers was able to convert 38 percent of incoming light into useful energy. Whereas the four dyes on their own manage less than one percent to a maximum of three percent. JMU chemistry professor Frank Würthner explained, “Our system has a band structure similar to that of inorganic semiconductors. This means that it absorbs light panchromatically across the entire visible range. And it uses the high absorption coefficients of organic dyes. As a result, it can absorb a great deal of light energy in a relatively thin layer, similar to natural light-harvesting systems.” 

The next challenge will be scaling up the process for commercial use. While there has been success in using the technology to produce energy in a laboratory environment, there are always greater challenges when it comes to putting new technology into use in a real-world environment. 

This is just the latest technology being tested around the globe aimed at enhancing solar energy production. Incentivized by higher levels of public funding and financial incentives, such as tax breaks, and driven by the need to boost the world’s renewable energy capacity to reduce fossil fuel consumption, companies worldwide are investing heavily in research and development in the solar energy sector. Solar power production has come leaps and bounds in the last decade. Solar panel efficiency has increased from around 17% in 2012 to between 22 percent and 29 percent today, while production costs have fallen and the price per watt of solar panels has decreased from around $5 in 2000 to less than 50 cents today. 

Solar photovoltaic (PV) is the fastest-growing energy source globally, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), having grown around 26-fold since 2010. By the end of 2022, there was a global installed solar PV capacity of 1,047 GW, with 191 GW added in 2022 alone. 

Earlier this year, Turkish researchers published a study showing the potential for a semi-spherical photovoltaic solar cell structure that they believed could absorb up to 66 percent more light than conventional flat panels. The team is now looking to produce a prototype to test the technology, which looked promising in computer simulations. 

There is also optimism around the use of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) thanks to their high performance and low production costs. PSCs have shown great progress in recent years, with significant efficiency improvements, from around 3 percent in 2009 to more than 25 percent today. This has encouraged the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), and other public and private institutions around the world to invest heavily in the improvement of PSC technology. 

To date, most PSC testing has been conducted in a laboratory environment. However, a cross-country team of researchers in the U.S., led by the University of North Carolina, is moving tests outside. The U.S. DoE’s Perovskite PV Accelerator for Commercialising Technologies (PACT) center succeeded in using the technology outside for 29 weeks and achieving operational efficiency of over 16 percent. Laura Schelhas, an NREL chemistry researcher, explained, “Real-world demonstration is a critical step towards commercialization, and we hope by PACT offering these capabilities researchers and companies can leverage this data toward improved reliability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By  Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Big Solar Beating Big Oil in 2024?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica

Oil Markets Are on Edge as Hurricane Beryl Barrels Towards Jamaica
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Plummets
Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise As EIA Confirms Huge Crude Draw
As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?

As Oil Struggles To Hit $90, Will OPEC+ Cut Production Again Soon?
U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

U.S. Energy Production Chalks Up Another Record

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com