EU Clears Trafigura’s Acquisition of Biofuels Giant Greenergy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.64 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.68 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.61 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.335 -0.009 -0.38%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 -0.018 -0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%
Chart Mars US 250 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 -0.018 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 12 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 953 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 12 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.91 -0.90 -1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 406 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 67.61 -0.92 -1.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.56 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.81 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.01 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.41 -0.92 -1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.26 -0.92 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 76.11 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.73 -0.50 -0.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 16 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.00 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.80 -0.90 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Russia’s Novatek Looks to Market LNG in China

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Has The Extreme Bear Market in Natural Gas Come to an End?

Oil prices rallied to a…

Central Banks Tread Cautiously Despite Easing Inflation

Central Banks Tread Cautiously Despite Easing Inflation

Central bank leaders express cautious…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Clears Trafigura’s Acquisition of Biofuels Giant Greenergy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 10, 2024, 7:39 AM CDT

The European Commission has approved the proposed acquisition of the European business of UK-based biofuels producer Greenergy by commodities trading giant Trafigura.

Following a review of the proposed transaction under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission concluded that the deal would not raise competition concerns, because the companies would have a limited combined market position resulting from the deal.  

Trafigura announced it March that it had agreed to acquire Greenergy’s European business from Brookfield Asset Management and its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners for an undisclosed sum.  

Greenergy, founded in 1992, is currently one of Europe’s largest suppliers of biofuels with manufacturing plants in the UK and the Netherlands and a leading distributor of road fuels in the UK.

“The acquisition of Greenergy presents a unique opportunity for Trafigura to strengthen its fuel supply operations in Europe and to add the physical production and distribution of renewable fuels to its growing biofuels business,” the commodities trading giant said at the time.

Ben Luckock, Global Head of Oil at Trafigura, commented: “As Europe transitions to a lower carbon future and the refining industry adapts to changing market dynamics, companies like Greenergy become increasingly important.”

Trafigura and other oil trading giants have amassed huge profits over the past two years of market uncertainty and volatility, and are now looking to reinvest part of the profits into expanding operations into refining and biofuels supply.

Trafigura said in April that Rhône Energies, its consortium with Entara LLC, has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy the Fos-sur-Mer refinery and the Toulouse and Villette de Vienne terminals from ExxonMobil’s local unit Esso.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commodity trading industry currently has the means to reinvest strategically in long-term deals and strategic decisions, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman. One winner move for reinvesting the profit windfalls could be to invest in assets, “which gives traders greater optionality and influence over the commodities they trade,” Oliver Wyman said in a report earlier this year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Nets $12.35 Billion From Aramco Share Offering

Next Post

The Value of Norway’s Oil Fund Soars to New High of $1.7 Trillion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com