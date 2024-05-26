A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 77.72 +0.85 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 82.12 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.21 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.520 -0.137 -5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.484 +0.015 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 205 days 81.76 +2.02 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.484 +0.015 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.17 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.63 -0.97 -1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.69 +0.32 +0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 908 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.40 +0.33 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.69 +0.18 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 361 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 12 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 7 days A question...
  • 12 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 18 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

China’s Iron Ore Imports Expected to Hit Record High This Year

China’s Iron Ore Imports Expected to Hit Record High This Year

A recent Reuters report quoted market analysts…

Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

Trafigura Dumps Over 400,000 Tons of Aluminum into LME Warehouses

Aluminum prices retreated after Trafigura's…

Copper Mining Stocks Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand

Copper Mining Stocks Poised to Benefit from Growing Demand

Copper is essential for clean…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

By Haley Zaremba - May 26, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Global copper production may struggle to keep pace with the booming demand from clean energy technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines.
  • A significant increase in copper mining and recycling is needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
  • Permitting delays and powerful mining companies could hinder efforts to expand copper supplies.
Copper

A new report from the International Energy Forum warns that global copper production may soon be critically outpaced by soaring global demand for the metal, which is a key component of many clean energy technologies. As such, the metal could soon act as an acute bottleneck in the world’s feasible pathways to meeting key climate goals by mid-century. 

Staying on a net-zero pathway by 2030 will require 12.8 million tons of additional copper supplies over the next five and a half years according to recent calculations from BloombergNEF. For comparison, just about 27 million tons last year. Achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 will require a whopping 460% increase in copper production, which will require 194 new large-scale mines to be brought online over the next 32 years. According to the International Energy Forum report, in a business-as-usual scenario, just 35 will be added by that time. Meeting net-zero goals will therefore require a leap from the baseline never before seen in human history. 

Many renewable energy technologies require larger amounts of copper than their fossil fuel powered equivalents. T“An EV requires 2.5 times as much copper as an internal combustion engine vehicle,” reports CNBC. “Meanwhile, solar and offshore wind need two times and five times, respectively, more copper per megawatt of installed capacity than power generated using natural gas or coal.” Copper will also be an essential ingredient for the truly gargantuan grid expansion that will be needed to support the broad electrification of our energy system.

Related: Oil Prices Remain Under Pressure Despite Rising Gasoline Demand

The looming copper shortage is not a sudden occurrence – experts have been warning about the coming bottleneck for years. “What the world needs – today’s world as well as the future, increasingly climate-threatened one – is a bigger emphasis and greater expenditures on copper discovery and exploration” Oilprice.com reported back in 2022. Sound familiar?

And if there isn’t a major economic and political shift in the way that copper markets are managed and regulated, we’ll probably be writing the same article for years, until the pathway to net-zero becomes completely unfeasible. “Despite a surge in mining exploration budgets,” Mercom recently wrote, “a mere 16 out of the 224 copper deposits unearthed after 1990 were discovered within the last decade.” 

To be sure, it’s not that there isn’t interest and money behind developing new copper mines. After all, there’s plenty of money to be made from developing additional resources. As a result of high demand and speculation around coming shortages, the prices of copper are skyrocketing. On Monday they hit their highest level on record, reaching $11,104.50 a metric ton on the London Metal exchange. 

A big part of the reason for the mismatch between copper demand and supply is the arduous and slow permitting process for building new copper mines. According to Futurity, “the average time between discovering a new copper mineral deposit and getting a permit to build a mine is about 20 years.”

But according to recent reporting from Bloomberg, there’s also another, more insidious reason for the copper shortage. The recent opinion piece contends that it’s because the world’s vital copper supply “ is being hoarded by a group of little-known mining barons.” Many companies have tried – and failed – to make major deals to boost copper mining in recent years. The two biggest attempted deals in the global mining sector over the last ten years were driven by copper interests, and both fell through. 

“It’s a pattern we’re likely to see again, thanks to the way just four families have gained influence over some of the world’s richest mineral deposits,” Bloomberg wrote. “The families’ combined net worth is some $82 billion [...]. Despite that wealth, their firms suffer from relatively high capital costs, making it harder for them to invest as aggressively as booming demand might dictate.” 

In addition to loosening these copper baron’s grips from key global copper supplies and improving permitting delays, enhanced copper recycling will be key to keeping within a net-zero pathway. Copper recycling is already a strong and well developed economic sector, yet in 2022, 40% of the whopping 2 million metric tons of copper present in e-waste alone went straight to landfills around the world. Closing this loop is therefore a critical component of the sweeping shift so direly needed in global copper industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Iron Ore Imports Expected to Hit Record High This Year
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum
Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West
Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career
Coal Still Powers More U.S. Electricity Than Any Renewable Energy Source

Coal Still Powers More U.S. Electricity Than Any Renewable Energy Source

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com