Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.73 +0.31 +0.55%
Brent Crude 62.38 +0.16 +0.26%
Natural Gas 3.126 -0.01 -0.45%
Mars US 58.72 -0.24 -0.41%
Opec Basket 60.33 +0.43 +0.72%
Urals 59.52 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 52.87 -0.32 -0.60%
Natural Gas 3.126 -0.01 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
Opec Basket 60.33 +0.43 +0.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.95 -0.47 -1.16%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.14 -0.36 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Giddings 46.25 +1.00 +2.21%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.04 +0.95 +1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.54 +0.95 +1.84%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 63.54 -0.46 -0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 55 mins Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 2 hours U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 14 hours Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 18 hours Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 20 hours South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 23 hours Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 24 hours Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 1 day Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 1 day ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 4 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 4 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 4 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 4 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 4 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 4 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 4 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 5 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 5 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 5 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 5 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 5 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 5 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 5 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 6 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 6 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 6 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 6 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 6 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 6 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 6 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 7 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 7 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 7 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 7 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 7 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 7 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 7 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 8 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 8 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets

Breaking News:

Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico

Is This The New Sweet Spot For Shale?

Is This The New Sweet Spot For Shale?

Shale drillers and oil majors…

Oil Survives Bearish Backlash

Oil Survives Bearish Backlash

Crude benchmarks posted steep losses…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico

By Irina Slav - Nov 21, 2017, 11:00 AM CST Power

Whitefish Energy has suspended all work on Puerto Rico’s electric grid, which it was hired to mend after the devastating hurricane season this year. The company said Puerto Rico’s now-bankrupt state utility Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority had yet to pay US$83 million for services rendered.

The contract that Whitefish signed with PREPA last month was for a total US$300 million. Now, the Puerto Rico company has countered Whitefish’s claim with its own. It said, as cited by ABC News that it had stopped making payments to Whitefish after it received “a communication from one of Whitefish's subcontractors requesting the stoppage of any payment to the company, since it owed the subcontractor money.”

Whitefish, for its part, explained in a letter to PREPA that it pays its subcontractors as soon as it receives payments from PREPA and in some cases even before that, but the delay in payments has made this no longer possible.

The US$300-million contract caused a lot of outrage in Puerto Rico and a probe in the United States: Montana-based Whitefish has only two full-time employees but it was contracted by PERPA to rebuild 100 miles of transmission lines in the hurricane-stricken country.

Related: Energy Majors Hit Hard By Climate Regulations

Some terms of the contract were especially controversial: hourly rates of up to US$240 per worker plus a 16-hour seven-day working week that allowed for a lot of overtime, the House Natural Resources Committee found. Eventually, the contract was canceled, but Whitefish remained under obligation to complete its work within an additional 30-day period.

Last week, the chief executive of PREPA and Puerto Rico’s governor asked Congress for a US$94-billion lifeline to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Maria. The bulk of the package was to go towards fixing the island’s electricity grid, which was devastated by the hurricane. Three days later, PREPA’s chief resigned. To date, less than half of electricity consumers in Puerto Rico have access to it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Alt text

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Alt text

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com