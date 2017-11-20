Energy Majors Hit Hard By Climate Regulations

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.35 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 62.22 -0.50 -0.80%
Natural Gas 3.132 -0.01 -0.25%
Mars US 58.72 -0.24 -0.41%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 59.52 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 53.19 +0.68 +1.29%
Natural Gas 3.132 -0.01 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Giddings 46.25 +1.00 +2.21%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.04 +0.95 +1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.54 +0.95 +1.84%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.00 +1.41 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 5 hours Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 5 hours Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 6 hours Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 8 hours ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 3 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 3 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 3 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 3 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 3 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 3 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 4 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 4 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 4 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 4 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 4 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 4 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 4 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 5 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 5 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 5 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 5 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 5 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 5 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 5 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 5 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 6 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 6 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 6 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 6 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 7 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 7 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 7 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 7 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 7 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 7 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard

Breaking News:

South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop

Alt Text

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela’s state owned oil firm…

Alt Text

Oil Rally Halts As Saudi Purge Continues

Oil prices fell slightly on…

Alt Text

EU Aims To Reform World’s Biggest Carbon Market

The European Union is divided…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Majors Hit Hard By Climate Regulations

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Nov 20, 2017, 3:00 PM CST Power

They say that bad news come in threes. The headlines one day this past week certainly gave credence to that notion—at least for the fossil fuel business.

The first news came out of Siemens, a Munich-based industrial conglomerate somewhat akin to the troubled General Electric. After last week’s disastrous news from GE—a 50 percent dividend cut and plans for a complete corporate makeover—we shouldn’t have been surprised. GE’s difficulties weren’t just due to poor business conditions. There has also been too much financial engineering and a history of overpaying for acquisitions.

But Siemens made a purely business announcement: It was laying off 6,900 workers due to weak demand for gas turbine electric generators. The industry has the capacity to produce 400 big units per year worldwide, but is producing only 100, and Siemens doesn’t expect demand to bounce back.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

Understand that the gas turbine is the most efficient and economic fossil fuel generator. And replacement of old coal-fired generation by gas turbines made a major contribution to carbon emission reductions.

So, what’s the problem?

First, growth in electric sales volume—particularly in the U.S. and Europe—has been tailing off. As a result, the industry needs fewer units to keep up with declining demand growth. Second, citing environmental objections, many equipment buyers don’t want a fossil-fueled unit no matter how efficient. Siemens, recognizing the latter preference, has made substantial investments in renewable energy.

Related: OPEC Chairman: Output Cuts Are The ‘’Only Viable Option’’

Second, the Norwegian state sovereign wealth fund, the biggest in the world, has decided to exit its oil investments. There is, of course, no small irony in this development because Norway built up the fund with revenue from the country’s oil fields. Nor in Norway closing its oil fields to help mitigate global warming.

Their central bank, which supervises the fund, says that it’s not prudent for Norway (which already relies heavily on oil revenues) to, in effect, double up on the risk by investing oil revenues in various oil stocks. They are just advocating for more portfolio diversification. The bank claims that this decision has nothing to do with its thoughts about the future or sustainability of the oil business; it’s just a matter of portfolio management. Yet, the central bank could have made the same portfolio judgment years ago, and it should have, based on the expressed line of reasoning. So, the question we’re now left with is, do the Norwegians now have our doubts about the oil business?

The third item was unveiled at the UN climate conference in Bonn, Germany. The UK and Canada announced a pledge to end coal-fired power generation by 2030. France, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, New Zealand, Washington State, Ontario and Alberta have pledged support.

This withdrawal from coal raises a technology and manufacturing question. There are only a few worldwide electrical equipment manufacturers, like GE and Siemens discussed above. They build products for worldwide markets, not niche or isolated markets.

Related: Can Oil Majors Continue To Beat Estimates?

Isolated markets with idiosyncratic demands are often left to self-manufacture equipment that has no market elsewhere. Those markets also lose the benefits of economies of scale and standardization (a reason that Britain’s technical love affair with equipment suitable to its own peculiar market needs left the British electricity industry so far behind for so long).

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

These news items serve as a stark warning. Internationally, the market has turned against the most economical of fossil-fueled electric generating equipment. Also, large institutional investors who have benefitted greatly from fossil fuel investments in the past are having second thoughts. And finally, we might be looking at a date certain to end coal-fired electric generation in much of the world.

Despite the U.S.'s best efforts, it was a bad week for carbon.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Keystone XL Pipeline Gains Approval After A 9-Year Battle
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com