Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls In Vienna?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.35 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 62.22 -0.50 -0.80%
Natural Gas 3.132 -0.01 -0.25%
Mars US 58.72 -0.24 -0.41%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
Urals 59.52 -0.02 -0.03%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 53.19 +0.68 +1.29%
Natural Gas 3.132 -0.01 -0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 60.23 +1.00 +1.69%
Murban 63.03 +1.00 +1.61%
Iran Heavy Crude 58.99 -0.60 -1.01%
Basra Light 57.83 -0.58 -0.99%
Saharan Blend 61.58 -0.58 -0.93%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Bonny Light 62.22 -0.54 -0.86%
Girassol 61.92 -0.54 -0.86%
Opec Basket 59.90 -0.08 -0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 40.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.50 +1.23 +2.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 52.50 +1.00 +1.94%
Giddings 46.25 +1.00 +2.21%
ANS West Coast 62.13 +0.19 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 50.04 +0.95 +1.94%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 53.99 +0.95 +1.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 52.54 +0.95 +1.84%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.00 +1.41 +2.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 5 hours Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 5 hours Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 6 hours Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 8 hours ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 3 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 3 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018
  • 3 days $1.6 Billion Canadian-US Hydropower Project Approved
  • 3 days Venezuela Officially In Default
  • 3 days Iran Prepares To Export LNG To Boost Trade Relations
  • 3 days Keystone Pipeline Leaks 5,000 Barrels Into Farmland
  • 4 days Saudi Oil Minister: Markets Will Not Rebalance By March
  • 4 days Obscure Dutch Firm Wins Venezuelan Oil Block As Debt Tensions Mount
  • 4 days Rosneft Announces Completion Of World’s Longest Well
  • 4 days Ecuador Won’t Ask Exemption From OPEC Oil Production Cuts
  • 4 days Norway’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Proposes To Ditch Oil Stocks
  • 4 days Ecuador Seeks To Clear Schlumberger Debt By End-November
  • 4 days Santos Admits It Rejected $7.2B Takeover Bid
  • 5 days U.S. Senate Panel Votes To Open Alaskan Refuge To Drilling
  • 5 days Africa’s Richest Woman Fired From Sonangol
  • 5 days Oil And Gas M&A Deal Appetite Highest Since 2013
  • 5 days Russian Hackers Target British Energy Industry
  • 5 days Venezuela Signs $3.15B Debt Restructuring Deal With Russia
  • 5 days DOJ: Protestors Interfering With Pipeline Construction Will Be Prosecuted
  • 5 days Lower Oil Prices Benefit European Refiners
  • 5 days World’s Biggest Private Equity Firm Raises $1 Billion To Invest In Oil
  • 6 days Oil Prices Tank After API Reports Strong Build In Crude Inventories
  • 6 days Iraq Oil Revenue Not Enough For Sustainable Development
  • 6 days Sudan In Talks With Foreign Oil Firms To Boost Crude Production
  • 6 days Shell: Four Oil Platforms Shut In Gulf Of Mexico After Fire
  • 6 days OPEC To Recruit New Members To Fight Market Imbalance
  • 6 days Green Groups Want Norway’s Arctic Oil Drilling Licenses Canceled
  • 7 days Venezuelan Oil Output Drops To Lowest In 28 Years
  • 7 days Shale Production Rises By 80,000 BPD In Latest EIA Forecasts
  • 7 days GE Considers Selling Baker Hughes Assets
  • 7 days Eni To Address Barents Sea Regulatory Breaches By Dec 11
  • 7 days Saudi Aramco To Invest $300 Billion In Upstream Projects
  • 7 days Aramco To List Shares In Hong Kong ‘For Sure’
  • 7 days BP CEO Sees Venezuela As Oil’s Wildcard

Breaking News:

South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop

Alt Text

Can Iraq Dethrone Saudi Arabia In This Crucial Oil Market?

After significantly cutting its crude…

Alt Text

Iraq Struggles To Keep Oil Exports Elevated

Iraq is struggling to offset…

Alt Text

Markets Shrug On Flat Oil Rig Count

The United States oil rig…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Can OPEC Control The Oil Bulls In Vienna?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 20, 2017, 5:00 PM CST OPEC

Until a month ago, oil analysts and investors thought a nine-month extension of the OPEC production cut agreement was a foregone conclusion.    

But as the November 30 meeting draws near, oil prices have begun to rally on the back of a growing geopolitical risk premium as tensions rise in the Middle East. In addition, signs of a tighter oil market and of “steadily returning” stability, as OPEC loves to put it, have pushed oil prices to their highest levels in more than two years.  

Now it’s those higher oil prices—with Brent trading above $60 a barrel for more than three weeks in a row—that may unravel the OPEC production cut unity and the cartel’s pact with the non-OPEC producers led by Russia.

As they meet in Vienna next week, OPEC and friends face the dilemma of managing (and meeting) market expectations without allowing too much optimism that would boost U.S. shale.

A nine-month extension—which was almost a certainty one or two months ago and which has been largely priced into oil prices already—now looks less certain, or at least OPEC and non-OPEC Russia want us to think so. By managing (i.e., lowering) expectations, they’ll possibly have a contained oil price drop if an announcement next week is underwhelming.

The meeting in May that extended the original pact until March 2018 disappointed the market because that extension was already widely expected, and investors wanted grander “whatever it takes” measures, such as deeper cuts.

Related: The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

This time around, OPEC producers are expected to go into the meeting happier—with Brent over $60—but if they don’t agree on an extension, they are worried that oil prices could drop, Gary Ross, head of global oil analytics at S&P Global Platts, tells MarketWatch.

Leaving aside the timing of communicating the extension of the deal, the other conundrum is how long that extension should be.

“They’re not sure how long to extend the agreement because…they don’t want to ignite shale” Ross said. “So it’s tricky for them,” he noted. 

According to Ross, internal OPEC figures imply that the OECD inventories won’t fall back to their five-year average until September 2018. So there’s a “general belief that OPEC would like to extend the agreement to the end of September, but given the strength in prices, they may be reluctant to do that,” Ross told MarketWatch. 

Considering all the dilemmas that OPEC is now facing, their “best game plan” might be to decide to extend beyond March, but decide or communicate the length of extension later, according to Ross.

Over the past month, there have been growing voices that the decision to extend may not come at the November 30 meeting.

Last week, Citi said that the “recent rally in oil prices has been heavily driven by geopolitical risk and increasing optimism on an OPEC deal at the upcoming 30 November OPEC meeting. But Citi analysts believe the latter reason is likely overestimated.”

Citi thinks that “the likelihood of a nine-month extension remains high, but the likelihood that the decision will be deferred until 2018 also cannot be ignored.”

“The market expectation is for an extension through 2018, created by OPEC comments early this fall ... [but] there is increased risk that OPEC delays the extension decision,” Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Monday, as carried by Reuters.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih admitted that global inventories would not have fallen to their five-year average by March 2018, so an extension “of some sort” is needed. Related: Is This The New Sweet Spot For Shale?

Referring to the timing of the announcement, al-Falih—OPEC’s most influential oil minister—told Bloomberg Television in an interview:

“My preference is to give clarity to the market, and announce on Nov. 30 what we are going to do.”

“I’m committed to a full-consensus process,” he said, adding that the cartel would have a “gradual adjustment” kind of exit strategy to avoid flooding the market with oil once the cuts expire.

While Saudi Arabia is working to have an OPEC announcement and to give clarity to the market next week, Alexander Novak—the Energy Minister of Russia, the key Saudi partner outside OPEC in these cuts—has already hinted that the decision could come at a later stage. Moreover, Russian oil firms are said to be balking at a further extension, arguing that their production restrictions are only benefiting others while Russian companies have to cut back from new projects in which they have heavily invested. 

Novak will meet Russian producers again this week, while Saudi Arabia will try to reach a ‘full consensus’. At any rate, OPEC and allies have ten more days to manage expectations, and possibly reach some sort of consensus on this much-hyped extension that won’t disappoint oil bulls.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is The LNG Glut Real?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates

Oil Prices Could Double If Middle East Conflict Escalates
IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

IEA’s Shocking Revelation About U.S. Shale

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

The War That Would Transform Oil Markets

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

 Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

Oil Prices Nosedive On Bearish IEA Report

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com