WTI Spikes On Large Draw In Gasoline Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.0 +1.19 +1.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.8 +1.26 +1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 8.902 +0.106 +1.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 50 mins 3.807 +0.025 +0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 3.840 +0.029 +0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 106.1 -0.42 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.840 +0.029 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 107.8 -1.50 -1.37%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 110.5 -1.38 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 108.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 117.8 +0.87 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 113.7 +0.41 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 103.7 -0.52 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 22 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 7 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

WTI Spikes On Large Draw In Gasoline Inventories

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

The unprecedented economic sanctions that…

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

UAE oil major ADNOC reported…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

WTI Spikes On Large Draw In Gasoline Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2022, 3:40 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small build this week for crude oil of 567,000 barrels.

The draw comes even as the Department of Energy released 6 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Week Ending May 20.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 75 million barrels since the start of 2021 and about 18 million barrels since the start of 2020, according to API data.

In the week prior, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.445 million barrels after analysts had predicted a build of 1.533 million barrels.

Oil prices had a modicum of calm on Tuesday, with WTI trading flat with 0% movement from Monday at $110.30 per barrel on the day at 11:21 a.m. ET—down roughly $4.50 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up 0.20% on the day at $113.70—and down nearly $1 per barrel on the week, with the spread between the two benchmarks now completely evaporated.

U.S. crude oil production rose to 11.9 million bpd in the week ending May 13. Crude production in the United States is down 1.2 million barrels per day from pre-pandemic times.

This week, the API reported a large draw in gasoline inventories of 4.223 million barrels for the week ending May 20—on top of the previous week's 5.102-million-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks also saw a draw in inventory, of 949,000 barrels for the week compared to last week's 1.075-million-barrel increase.

Cushing saw a 731,000-barrel draw this week. Cushing inventories crashed to 25.839 million barrels in the week prior, as of May 13, according to EIA data—down from 59.2 million barrels at the start of 2021, and down from 37.3 million barrels at the end of 2021.

At 4:36 pm, ET, WTI was trading down at $109.80 (-0.41%), with Brent trading up at $113.50 (+0.05%).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco Can't Add Oil Production Capacity Faster Than Promised

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com