Aramco Can't Add Oil Production Capacity Faster Than Promised

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.0 -0.27 -0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.7 +0.25 +0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 8.819 +0.075 +0.86%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 3.786 +0.017 +0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.781 -0.017 -0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.781 -0.017 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.3 +1.54 +1.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.8 +1.35 +1.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.8 +0.81 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.9 +0.93 +0.80%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +1.30 +1.11%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.3 +0.55 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.0 +1.16 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 96.19 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 112.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 110.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 108.6 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 105.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 107.8 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 111.4 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 106.0 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 110.6 -3.61 -3.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 115.7 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 104.2 -2.94 -2.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.2 -2.94 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.8 -3.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.5 -3.00 -2.90%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 hour Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 4 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 5 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

Aramco Can't Add Oil Production Capacity Faster Than Promised

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

China added some downward pressure…

Russian Oil Revenues Soar Despite Sanctions

Russian Oil Revenues Soar Despite Sanctions

Despite suffering under a massive…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Aramco Can't Add Oil Production Capacity Faster Than Promised

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

The world's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, cannot increase its oil production capacity any faster than it has already promised, the head of Saudi Aramco told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos.

Aramco is still planning on increasing its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd)—but that won't be complete for another five years. In the meantime, Saudi Arabia's capacity remains at 12 million barrels per day.

Amin Nasser, the head of Saudi Aramco, said that it could achieve this 13 million bpd goal no faster. "If we could do it before 2027, we would have done it. This is what we tell policymakers. It takes time".

Nasser also had a warning for the oil market:

"The world is running with less than 2% of spare capacity. Before COVID the aviation industry was consuming 2.5 million bpd more than today. If the aviation industry picks up speed, you are going to have a major problem," adding that Russia's invasion of Ukraine only masked what would have happened anyway.

Related: Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

"We were going through an energy crisis because of a lack of investment. And it started to bite following the pandemic," Nasser said.

As for China's slumping oil demand due to its strict Covid lockdowns, Nasser pointed out that that wouldn't last long—and oil demand growth would soon resume as a result.

Saudi Arabia is currently producing 10.346 million bpd as of OPEC's latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) that showed April data. This is lower than the 10.436 million bpd quota set for the country for April, and much lower than the 12 million bpd capacity that The Kingdom claims to have today.

Saudi Arabia's production quota for May was raised to 10.549 million bpd, and 10.663 million bpd for June.

The Biden Administration was rumored to be seeking to speak with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on the subject of oil when the U.S. President visits Saudi Arabia for the GCC meeting next month. The meeting would be the first meeting between President Biden and the Crown Prince—the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia—since Biden took office.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Oil Refiners Brace For Hurricane Season

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com