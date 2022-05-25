U.S. Official Travels To India To Talk About Russian Oil Purchases

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.0 +0.20 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.7 +0.18 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.051 +0.255 +2.90%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.816 +0.034 +0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.810 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 106.1 -0.42 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.810 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.8 -1.50 -1.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -1.38 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 176 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 +0.87 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.7 +0.41 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.04 -1.09 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 95.67 -0.52 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 111.9 -0.52 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 110.2 -0.52 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 108.1 -0.52 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 107.3 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 110.9 -0.52 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 105.5 -0.52 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 103.7 -0.52 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 22 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May

Breaking News:

Russia’s Yamal LNG Declares Force Majeure On Some Europe Cargoes

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit $9 For The First Time Since 2008

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit $9 For The First Time Since 2008

U.S. benchmark natural gas prices…

The West Desperately Needs To Invest In Uranium Mining

The West Desperately Needs To Invest In Uranium Mining

The west is rushing to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Official Travels To India To Talk About Russian Oil Purchases

By Irina Slav - May 25, 2022, 8:15 AM CDT

A U.S. federal government official is going to India to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia and try to convince the Indian side to reduce its purchases of Russian oil, Reuters reported, saying the visit would take place later this week.

The visit, from Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes assistant secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg, is part of a broader attempt by the Biden administration to convince foreign U.S. allies to subscribe to U.S. and European sanctions against Russia, especially, it seems, in the energy area.

"It's important to talk to the parts of the world that are strong U.S. partners on a whole host of other issues, and make sure we're in close contact about our sanctions regime and working together to crack down on any evasion opportunities or evasion activities," a Treasury Department spokesperson said.

Russia recently became India's fourth-largest oil supplier as the subcontinent rushed to buy discount Russian crude shunned by Europe and the U.S. In April, the share of Russian crude in India's total import tally stood at 6 percent, which was a record high, translating into some 277,000 bpd. That was up from 66,000 bpd in the previous month.

India is highly dependent on oil imports, relying on them for over 80 percent of its total consumption. This makes the country quite vulnerable to price shocks and motivates taking advantage of any bargain that presents itself.

Rosenberg's visit to New Delhi would not be the first attempt of the Biden administration to rein India in. In March, Washington warned New Delhi that buying more Russian oil could expose it to "a great risk."

"U.S. has no objection to India buying Russian oil provided it buys it at discount, without significantly increasing from previous years," an unnamed senior government official told Reuters at the time, adding, "Some increase is allowed."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Spikes On Large Draw In Gasoline Inventories

Next Post

G7 To Consider Phasing Out Coal By 2030: Draft

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com