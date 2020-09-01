Vietnam Issues Decree Against Illegal Oil & Gas Drilling

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.18 +0.57 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.91 +0.63 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.529 -0.101 -3.84%
Graph down Mars US 11 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
Graph down Urals 1 day 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 40.85 +0.27 +0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.529 -0.101 -3.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 25 days 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 25 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 32.11 -1.21 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.61 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 43.01 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.56 -1.41 -3.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 39.36 -0.36 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.86 -0.61 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 +0.14 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 47.35 -0.36 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 40 mins End of an Era?
  • 58 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 14 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 3 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 12 hours Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

North Korea Could Store Up To 1-Year Of Crude Oil Supplies

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

High Profile Nuclear Reactor Rollout Faces 3-Year Delay

U.S. nuclear infrastructure is in…

Oil Prices Fall As Hurricane Fears Subside

Oil Prices Fall As Hurricane Fears Subside

Oil prices retreated on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Vietnam Issues Decree Against Illegal Oil & Gas Drilling

By Irina Slav - Sep 01, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Vietnam’s government has issued a decree against illegal oil and gas exploration in its waters in the South China Sea, threatening fines and property seizures for violators, regardless of whether they are Vietnamese or foreign entities.

Vietnam has a long-standing dispute with China regarding offshore exploration in the South China Sea. In fact, China has this sort of disputes with all of its neighbors as it claims territorial rights to most of the basin that may hold 28 billion barrels of oil, according to an estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey from the mid-90s. Since then, with technology improvements, this figure could have increased substantially. Of course, low oil prices or no low oil prices, everyone wants a piece of the oil pie, and China wants the biggest one. 

But Vietnam and the other countries around the South China Sea also want their fair share of the oil wealth, and that is despite the current industry crisis that has made a lot of exploration commercially unviable.

In the last couple of years, Vietnam has been vocal about China interfering with its offshore exploration using threats to discourage these activities. It stands to gain a lot in terms of oil revenues—in a better-price future—if exploration is successful. And it has the support of companies such as Exxon and Rosneft, who appear to share the belief that the Vietnamese section of the South China Sea could become a treasure trove of oil and gas. But China is not backing down.

In July, the media reported that China was exerting pressure on Vietnam to terminate an exploration project in partnership with Rosneft. As a result of this pressure, the Rosneft-PetroVietnam venture canceled an order for a drilling rig it had placed with Noble Corp.

The new decree about offshore exploration could be seen as David flexing his muscles at Goliath with little else it can do to topple the giant or at least push it out of its waters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com