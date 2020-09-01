North Korea Could Store Up To 1-Year Of Crude Oil Supplies

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 43.16 +0.55 +1.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.86 +0.58 +1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.108 -4.11%
Graph down Mars US 11 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
Graph down Urals 1 day 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 40.85 +0.27 +0.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.522 -0.108 -4.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 25 days 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 25 days 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 25 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 25 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 25 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 25 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 25 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 46.27 +0.94 +2.07%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 32.11 -1.21 -3.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 41.61 -0.36 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 43.01 -0.36 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 38.56 -1.41 -3.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 39.36 -0.36 -0.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 40.86 -0.61 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 38.11 -0.36 -0.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 43.86 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.80 +0.14 +0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 47.35 -0.36 -0.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 3 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 25 mins End of an Era?
  • 43 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 2 days Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 14 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 3 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 12 hours Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 3 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

North Korea Could Store Up To 1-Year Of Crude Oil Supplies

China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market

China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market

An up-and-coming Chinese EV company…

When Will Refining Margins Begin To Recover?

When Will Refining Margins Begin To Recover?

The pandemic-fueled hit on global…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

North Korea Could Store Up To 1-Year Of Crude Oil Supplies

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 01, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

North Korea could have oil storage capacity of up to 1.5 million tons or almost 11 million barrels—an amount that could last it a full year if the country gets cut off from external oil suppliers. That is according to think tank Nautilus Institute for Security and Sustainability, based on CIA estimates of North Korea's storage capacity as well as satellite images.

The pariah of the international community, North Korea has a restriction on the amount of oil products it can receive from abroad, and this restriction stands at 500,000 barrels a year. However, North Korea may have been boosting its underground storage capacity, according to the Nautilus Institute for Security and Sustainability.

"This would be the equivalent of about one year's worth of our estimates of domestic oil products produced in the DPRK's refineries plus our estimates of oil products imports in recent years combined," the think-tank noted.

North Korea has been under international sanctions since 2017 when it decided to pursue an ambition to become a nuclear power. However, it continues to receive oil from China and Russia legally but also, in some cases, illicitly.

In July, more than 40 UN members, including the United States and Japan, told the UN that North Korea had breached the limit for oil imports using illegal ship-to-ship transfers. According to these members, the country had taken in some 1.6 million barrels of oil products between January and May through 56 ship-to-ship transfers at sea.

These UN members called on the organization to enforce the oil import restrictions and penalize North Korea for the illicit imports, but with China and Russia disputing previous requests for penalty, chances are this request will also fail to achieve its goal.

All UN members who have dealings with North Korea are required to report their oil shipments to the sanctioned country.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Vietnam Issues Decree Against Illegal Oil & Gas Drilling

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Significant Crude Draw
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com