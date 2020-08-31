U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.95 +0.34 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.71 +0.43 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.654 +0.024 +0.91%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.58 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.654 +0.024 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.32 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 43.37 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 39.72 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.47 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 -0.51 -1.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.71 -0.07 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Oil price volatility has dropped…

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 31, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

The United States announced today that it has seized three websites used by sanctions-violators to trade in crude oil, according to an official press release.

The websites were, according to the U.S. government, used by Iran to trade oil with Venezuela—two sanctioned countries that are not allowed to trade oil at all, let alone with each other.

The virtual seizure comes shortly after the physical seizure of tankers that the U.S. DOJ says were carrying oil products to Venezuela in violation of sanctions. That seizure involved over a million barrels of fuel that are now being held by the United States.

The three websites seized were that of Mobin International, Sohar Fuel, and Oman Fuel—“front companies” of Mohammad Madanipour--which the DOJ said had facilitated a fuel shipment from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Venezuela.

The United States has been trying to cut off crude oil shipments from Venezuela and Iran, but Iran is still successfully exporting some oil—as many as 600,000 barrels daily, using ship-to-ship transfers at sea, with transponders turned off.  Most of Iran’s oil makes its way to China one way or another—if not directly, then indirectly.

Venezuela is managing to export 325,000 barrels daily, although this is mainly in the form of diesel-for-crude swaps, which are not in violation of the U.S. sanctions. Venezuela is grappling with a critical fuel shortage as its refining industry has been almost completely halted. Venezuela’s state-run oil company, PDVSA, has managed to start an additional refinery or two in recent weeks but has had little luck with keeping them operational for any meaningful length of time.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

