Ukraine's Strategic Gas Storage Capacity Eases Europe's Winter Worries

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.79 -0.86 -1.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.32 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.43 -0.54 -0.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 +0.044 +1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 60 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.105 -0.001 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 76.12 -1.85 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 4 days 77.40 -2.15 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 75.63 -1.50 -1.94%
Graph down Basra Light 763 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.10 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.19 -1.62 -2.03%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.49 -1.13 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 51.05 -0.12 -0.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.80 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.05 -0.12 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 61.90 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 58.15 -0.12 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 60.90 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 60.65 -0.12 -0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 58.40 -0.12 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 74.54 -2.27 -2.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.88 -2.46 -3.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 65.73 -2.46 -3.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Imports of Russian Crude Oil Fall amid Tighter U.S. Sanctions

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

China has expanded its restrictions…

Renewable Energy Faces Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Renewable Energy Faces Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Global supply chains are becoming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine's Strategic Gas Storage Capacity Eases Europe's Winter Worries

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

European companies have been relying more on Ukrainian storage to hold natural gas and withdraw it from there once winter heating demand rose.  

Firms based in Europe have been withdrawing larger volumes of gas from Ukraine in recent weeks, per data from Argus Media reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.      

Larger volumes of natural gas stored in Ukraine have helped European natural gas storage levels to keep between 85% and 90% so far this winter, analysts say.  

“Ukraine is playing a key role for central and eastern Europe’s security of gas supply this winter,” Natasha Fielding, Argus Media’s head of European gas pricing, told FT.  

European demand has been subdued in recent months due to slowing economic activity, but Europe still needs a lot of natural gas for space heating and power generation. 

The EU reached its target to fill sites to 90% of capacity months ahead of the deadline on November 1, and hit full storage levels ahead of winter season proper.  

So, energy firms have been storing growing volumes of natural gas in Ukraine’s storage facilities as the EU’s sites were nearing capacity. 

Despite risks of potential hits due to the war, traders have started to store natural gas at storage sites in Ukraine, taking advantage of the lower costs and high available storage capacity. The commodity can be bought anywhere and sent to Ukraine via reverse flows in pipelines from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

With the EU storage nearly full, Ukraine’s available capacity could help the bloc ease gas supply concerns ahead of the winter, Brussels-based think tank Bruegel said in an analysis in July.  

In October, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country was ready to allow non-resident traders to use up to half of its natural gas storage capacity. Ukraine has 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of underground storage capacity. As much as 12 to 15 bcm of this capacity could be allowed to be used by foreign traders to store gas, according to the prime minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Deploys Warship to Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Next Post

China Issues Huge Batch Of Crude Oil Import Quotas

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC

 Alt text

Oil Rebounds as DOE Looks To Buy 3 Million Barrels For SPR In March
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com