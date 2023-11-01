Companies Store Natural Gas In Ukraine As EU Sites Near Capacity

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.04 +2.02 +2.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.94 +1.92 +2.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.14 +2.13 +2.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.443 -0.132 -3.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.272 +0.055 +2.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.272 +0.055 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.48 -2.03 -2.27%
Graph down Murban 1 day 88.49 -1.56 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.22 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 88.05 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.00 -0.42 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.12 -1.29 -2.29%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.17 -1.29 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.42 -1.29 -1.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 75.12 -1.29 -1.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 72.87 -1.29 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 72.87 -1.29 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.32 -1.29 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.77 -1.29 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.02 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

BP Executive Describes The U.S. Offshore Wind Industry As “Fundamentally Broken”

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Despite the muted outlook for…

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

The Iraqi Cabinet agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Companies Store Natural Gas In Ukraine As EU Sites Near Capacity

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2023, 4:48 AM CDT

Despite the risks of war, energy firms are storing growing volumes of natural gas in Ukraine’s storage facilities as the EU’s sites are nearing capacity, the Financial Times reports.

Gas storage sites across the EU are now more than 99% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. The European Union hit its target to have storage 90% full by November 1 months in advance.

Despite the high levels of storage, supply risks still exist. Analysts have been warning that neither Europe nor Asia should be complacent about winter gas supply as prolonged colder winter weather, delivery disruptions, and geopolitical tensions could upend the LNG market once again and send prices soaring.

This year, despite risks of potential hits due to the war, traders have started to store natural gas at storage sites in Ukraine, taking advantage of the lower costs and high available storage capacity. The commodity can be bought anywhere and sent to Ukraine via reverse flows in pipelines from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.

With the EU storage nearly full, Ukraine’s available capacity could help the bloc ease gas supply concerns ahead of the winter, Brussels-based think tank Bruegel said in an analysis in July. 

Ukrainian gas storage could help Europe’s security of supply, as the EU can use spare capacity in Ukraine to top up stored gas volumes for the coming winter, Bruegel said.

Last week, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country is ready to allow non-resident traders to use up to half of its natural gas storage capacity. Ukraine has 30 billion cubic meters (bcm) of underground storage capacity. As much as 12 to 15 bcm of this capacity could be allowed to be used by foreign traders to store gas, according to the prime minister.

LNG supply to Europe is currently stable ahead of the winter months, but supply risks and long cold snaps in Europe and Asia could quickly draw down the EU storage, tighten the gas market, and result in fresh price spikes, analysts say.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Guyana Asks Court To Stop Venezuela's Referendum On Oil-Rich Province

Next Post

Democrats Seek Probe Into Exxon And Chevron Mega Deals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com