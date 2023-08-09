Gas Prices Drive Traders To Risky Ukraine Storage Options

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.23 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 87.55 +1.38 +1.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.50 +1.28 +1.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.961 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.935 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 85.00 +1.23 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.935 +0.007 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Basra Light 618 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.06 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 71 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 61.67 +0.98 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 85.07 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 83.32 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 80.47 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.47 +0.98 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 87.42 +0.98 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.77 +0.98 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.15 +0.98 +1.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.20 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 24 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

GasBuddy Sees U.S. Gasoline Demand Rising

Gas Markets Remain Bearish As Inventories Rise At A Record Clip

Gas Markets Remain Bearish As Inventories Rise At A Record Clip

Excess gas inventories in Europe…

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline

The coup in Niger may…

New Catalyst Efficiently Cleans Methane From Natural Gas Exhaust

New Catalyst Efficiently Cleans Methane From Natural Gas Exhaust

Researchers at Washington State University…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gas Prices Drive Traders To Risky Ukraine Storage Options

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 09, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Traders are capitalizing on the cheaper and abundantly available gas storage options in Ukraine, even amidst potential war risks.
  • The EU's gas storage levels are currently at 87.7%, approaching the 90% target set for November 1, 2023, whereas Ukraine's storage is only 26.6% full.
  • Utilizing Ukraine's 100 TWh storage capacity could enhance Europe's winter gas supply and simultaneously boost Ukraine's income.
Join Our Community
Ukraine gas storage

Despite risks of potential hits due to the war, traders have started to store natural gas at storage sites in Ukraine, taking advantage of the lower costs and high available storage capacity.  

Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices are lower for the summer months compared to the winter of 2023/2024, making storage worthwhile for traders willing to risk holding gas in Ukrainian storage. 

Some natural gas traders and energy groups in Eastern Europe are already holding natural gas in Ukraine, and are comfortable with doing so, executives have told Reuters

The commodity can be bought anywhere and sent to Ukraine via reverse flows in pipelines from Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.  

EP Commodities, part of Czech energy group EPH, is one of those companies. 

“EP Commodities transports natural gas to Ukraine and uses Ukrainian gas storage facilities,” EP Commodities chairman Miroslav Hasko told Reuters.

Another firm operating close to Ukraine, Slovakia’s state-held SPP, is also looking at opportunities to store natural gas in Ukraine, the company told Reuters. 

“We consider gas storage in Ukraine as one of the interesting business opportunities that we are currently considering.” 

SPP supplies most of the gas on the market in Slovakia, including partly Russian gas that still flows via one pipeline through Ukraine. 

Despite the risks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a direct hit or a deliberate attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure, some traders believe that the risk is worth taking—costs for storage are cheaper and capacity is available.  Related: Germany Plans $63 Billion In Green Energy Investments For 2024

The front-month futures for September at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, settled at $34.08 (31.05 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at the end of the trading day on August 8. At the same time, the futures for the first quarter of 2024, the height of the winter, were at $54.72 (49.85 euros) per MWh.

For traders waiting for higher gas prices in Europe next winter, Ukraine is a good bet for storage sites, especially because EU storage is filling and very close to hitting – well in advance – the 90% full target by November 1.  

Unlike in the previous two years, EU gas storage levels are high—much higher than the five-year average and the levels from this time last year, easing concerns about Europe’s gas supply.  

The EU has set a target to reach 90% full gas storage by November 1, 2023. Not only will it hit that target ahead of schedule, but it could also fill its storage tanks to 100% by early September, according to Morgan Stanley.   

The EU gas storage sites were 87.7% full as of August 7, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. Ukraine’s storage, on the other hand, was 26.6% full.

With the EU storage nearly full, Ukraine’s available capacity could help the bloc ease gas supply concerns ahead of the winter, Brussels-based think tank Bruegel said in an analysis last month. 

Ukrainian gas storage could help Europe’s security of supply, as the EU can use spare capacity in Ukraine to top up stored gas volumes for the coming winter, Bruegel said. 

There are risks to storage, of course, war risks being the biggest, but Ukraine’s available storage capacity in volume terms currently exceeds the as-yet unfilled storage capacity in the EU, according to the think tank. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Utilising this capacity would increase the EU’s storage capacity by about 10 percent,” wrote Ben McWilliams and Georg Zachmann, authors of the analysis. 

“Ukrainian storage could be an option for gas during October, with the result that the EU would enter winter 2023-24 in a more comfortable position,” Bruegel’s fellows said.  

Ukraine has a 100 TWh capacity available for natural gas storage. If the EU uses it or part of it, this “will provide a nice boost to Europe’s winter outlook, and a welcome boost to Ukraine’s income.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coup In Niger Could Derail This Strategic Pipeline
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?
Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit

Oil Majors Face $44 Billion In Losses After Russia Exit
The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com