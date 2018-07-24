U.S. Refiners Set To Benefit From Shipping Emissions Rule

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.49 +0.60 +0.88%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.34 +0.28 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.031 +1.15%
Mars US 22 hours 67.19 +0.13 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.69 -0.51 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.031 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 2 days 73.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +1.18 +1.73%
Basra Light 2 days 72.12 +0.30 +0.42%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.25 +0.99 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Girassol 2 days 73.77 +1.12 +1.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.74 -0.37 -0.90%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.89 -1.37 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.89 -0.37 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.19 -0.37 -0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.89 -0.37 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.89 -0.37 -0.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.20 +0.27 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.84 -2.57 -3.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.34 -2.57 -3.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.40 -2.57 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 3 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 20 mins Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 2 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 18 mins Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 8 hours Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 4 hours US production hits record
  • 21 hours Elon is a full blown con man
  • 6 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 11 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 6 mins Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 22 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 6 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 16 hours Can US sue OPEC?

Breaking News:

Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil Platforms Ends

The Last Oil & Gas Frontier Is Facing Major Challenges

The Last Oil & Gas Frontier Is Facing Major Challenges

Papua New Guinea is one…

Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

Rosneft Sees Oil At $80 By Christmas

While his company’s budget is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Refiners Set To Benefit From Shipping Emissions Rule

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2018, 1:45 PM CDT Oil tanker

Large U.S. refiners such as Valero and Philips 66 are set to benefit from a shipping fuel emission rule that will come into force in two years—one that has been bugging the oil industry globally.

The rule, set to enter into force in 2020, will require shipping companies to reduce substantially the amount of sulfur in their bunker fuel, which means the industry will need to find alternatives to fuel oil, of which the current rate of consumption is more than 4 million barrels daily.

Bloomberg quotes Jefferies Financial Group as expecting the U.S. refining system to be among those that will actually be able to take advantage of the rule to boost their sales. This system, according to Jefferies analysts, “has been built to take the heaviest feedstock and maximize the yield of clean fuels.” The U.S. national yield of gasoline, jet fuel, and middle distillates is as much as 82 percent of the total refinery output, which compares to a global average of 63 percent.

But gasoline and other lower-sulfur oil products are not the only alternative for shipping companies: LNG consumption by the maritime transport industry is expected to grow very quickly and very substantially in the coming years.

Related: Norway Oil Strike Ends Just As Another Is Set to Begin

Today, the industry is using less than a million tons of LNG as bunker fuel. By 2030, according to forecasts reported by Reuters, this will rise to between 20 and 30 million tons annually. LNG, unlike “cleaner” oil products, has almost no sulfur content, which will make it easier for shippers to comply with the new rule that stipulates sulfur content in bunkering fuel of 0.5 percent, down from 3.5 percent right now.

The rule, enforced by the International Maritime Organization, has had some oil industry observers worried that it could wreak havoc on oil and oil product demand because of the amount of fuel oil the maritime industry uses, and could even lead to another price crash. Indeed, some companies have begun converting their vessels from fuel oil to LNG, but it remains highly uncertain how many will follow, how many will switch to a cleaner—and costlier—oil product, and how many will just break the new rule.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IMF: Venezuela’s Inflation Will Hit One Million Percent In 2018

Next Post

Higher Oil Prices Fail To Stimulate Economic Growth In Gulf States

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com