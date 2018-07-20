Norway Oil Strike Ends Just As Another Is Set to Begin

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 5 hours 68.26 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 4 hours 73.07 +0.49 +0.68%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.728 -0.008 -0.29%
Mars US 4 hours 67.41 -1.81 -2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
Urals 21 hours 69.65 +1.82 +2.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.32 +0.33 +0.52%
Natural Gas 5 hours 2.728 -0.008 -0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 71.08 +1.10 +1.57%
Murban 21 hours 73.78 +1.01 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 68.15 -0.29 -0.42%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.82 +0.57 +0.80%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.26 -0.27 -0.37%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Bonny Light 21 hours 73.20 -0.21 -0.29%
Girassol 21 hours 72.65 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.91 +0.53 +0.75%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 41.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.24 +0.49 +1.30%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.24 +0.49 +0.76%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.54 +0.49 +0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.24 +0.49 +0.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.24 +0.49 +0.85%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.24 +0.49 +0.85%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.24 +0.49 +0.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.24 +0.49 +0.71%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.24 +0.49 +0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.67 +0.51 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.94 +0.52 +0.71%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.41 +0.70 +1.12%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.36 +0.70 +1.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.91 +0.70 +1.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.97 +0.70 +0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 11 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 16 minutes WTI needs to stay above 70.x, for rally to continue.
  • 24 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 4 hours What's wrong with SA oil consumption?
  • 6 hours Market to fall 70% in 2 months?
  • 10 hours Verbal War - Merkel: Europe Can't Rely On U.S. To Impose World Order
  • 3 hours Baltimore joins oil lawsuit
  • 4 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 1 day Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 11 hours GE CEO: China Tariffs Could Cost Conglomerate Up To $400 million
  • 1 day FBI Director: Russia Continues to Sow Discord In The U.S.
  • 16 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 11 hours XOM @ 83 headed for 70s
  • 5 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 10 hours Will the trade war hurt US project builds? Not if the US does it right.
  • 1 day Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?

Breaking News:

US Oil To The Rescue As Italy Runs Short On Libya/Iran Challenges

Alt Text

Libya Reopens Oil Ports

The Libyan National Oil Corporation…

Alt Text

Record Oil Production Doesn’t Free U.S. From Global Market

United States net imports of…

Alt Text

Wood Mackenzie: Global Peak Oil Demand Expected In 2036

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Norway Oil Strike Ends Just As Another Is Set to Begin

By Damir Kaletovic - Jul 20, 2018, 5:30 PM CDT oil rig offshore

Britain’s largest workers union, Unite the Union, threatened strike action on Equinor’s Mariner oil platform, the union said on Friday, and yet another strike on Total’s North Sea fields is due to begin after the weekend, according to Reuters.

The threat of another strike comes just a day after negotiations successfully wrapped up over another strike in the same area.

Norwegian drilling rigs workers agreed to call off the strike their 10-day strike earlier Thursday after the union representing 1,600 striking employees reached a deal with employer the Norwegian Shipowners' Association, the Safe union confirmed in a statement on its website.

The strike began on July 10 after the Safe union and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association could not come to an agreement over wages and pension conditions. The industrial action led to the shutdown of one of Shell-operated field, Knarr filed.

“The strike is over ... All workers will go back to work today,” the lead negotiator for the Safe union told Reuters.

A state-appointed mediator managed to resolve the conflict. “Via the state-appointed mediator, a solution has been found ... and therefore the strike is to end immediately,” the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association said in a statement.

As Western Europe's biggest oil producer, Norway pumps about 2 million barrels per day. The Knarr field had a daily output of 23,900 barrels of oil and 3,500 barrels of natural-gas liquids a day in April, according to the latest available public figures cited in Bloomberg. The strike had limited impact on Norway's output, affecting about 1 percent of its production, but some drillers warned of possible contract cancellations if the dispute goes on for a month or more.

Some other oil rigs involved in drilling or exploration, and support vessels were also affected, rather than producing platforms.

Royal Dutch Shell operates the 23K bbl/day oil field with 45% stake with its co-partners Idemitsu from Japan, Germany's Wintershall and DEA. After a deal was reached, Shell says it is prepared to restart the Knarr field.

“Shell can confirm that we have initiated preparations to restart production from Knarr as the industrial action in Norway has now concluded,” said Shell spokesman.

By Damir Kaletovic for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Investors Look To Utah For Long-Term Riches
Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic

Damir Kaletovic is a veteran investigative journalist covering Europe and the Middle East, and a senior consultant for Divergente Research.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

 Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

Is This The End Of The Oil Rally?

 Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oil Prices At Risk Of Economic Downturn

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com