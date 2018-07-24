Higher Oil Prices Fail To Stimulate Economic Growth In Gulf States

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.49 +0.60 +0.88%
Brent Crude 11 mins 73.34 +0.28 +0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.031 +1.15%
Mars US 22 hours 67.19 +0.13 +0.19%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
Urals 2 days 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.69 -0.51 -0.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.726 +0.031 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.03 -0.05 -0.07%
Murban 2 days 73.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.33 +1.18 +1.73%
Basra Light 2 days 72.12 +0.30 +0.42%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.25 +0.99 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 +1.32 +1.80%
Girassol 2 days 73.77 +1.12 +1.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.85 +0.28 +0.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.74 -0.37 -0.90%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.89 -1.37 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.89 -0.37 -0.57%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.19 -0.37 -0.54%
Sweet Crude 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 57.89 -0.37 -0.64%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.89 -0.37 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.89 -0.37 -0.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.89 -0.37 -0.61%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.78 -3.78 -5.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Giddings 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.20 +0.27 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.84 -2.57 -3.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.79 -2.57 -3.76%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.34 -2.57 -3.84%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.40 -2.57 -3.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 15 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 19 minutes Rally on Hold, if 69.5 don't break, 62.5 could be next.
  • 3 hours Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down for 3+ weeks
  • 20 mins Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 2 hours Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 18 mins Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 8 hours Does Anyone Think the EU Can Successfully Defy US Iran Sanctions?
  • 4 hours US production hits record
  • 21 hours Elon is a full blown con man
  • 6 hours A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 11 hours Tesla Asks Suppliers for Cash Back to Help Turn a Profit
  • 6 mins Russia retaliate: Our Response to U.S. Sanctions Will Be Precise And Painful
  • 22 hours US disavows carbon tax
  • 6 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 16 hours Can US sue OPEC?

Breaking News:

Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil Platforms Ends

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Trump Tariffs Could Delay Permian Relief

Trump Tariffs Could Delay Permian Relief

The U.S. oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Higher Oil Prices Fail To Stimulate Economic Growth In Gulf States

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 24, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT Higher Oil Prices Fail To Stimulate Economic Growth In Gulf States

The higher oil prices and the subsequent higher oil revenues play a part in a significantly improved outlook for the state finances and trade balances of the Arab Gulf countries, but they are not boosting economic growth, a quarterly Reuters poll of 24 economists showed on Tuesday.

The Arab Gulf states have good reason to be happy about their budgets and government accounts this year, as the oil prices have been significantly higher and because they are now boosting their oil production to offset declines in Venezuela and Angola and an anticipated slump in Iran’s oil exports.

The Gulf states—Saudi Arabia and its close allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for example—are also some of the few OPEC countries theoretically capable of boosting their crude oil production.

So far this year, the Brent Crude price has averaged $71.60 a barrel, compared to an average of $55 per barrel last year.

Despite the double boon from higher oil prices and rising oil production, the Gulf economies are only modestly growing, and the higher oil revenues will have little impact on that growth, according to the economists polled by Reuters in this quarter’s survey.

Related: Guyana’s Oil Reserves Are Larger Than Expected

The governments in the Gulf would rather use the higher oil income to cut budget deficits than to spur economic growth, economists say. The private sector in the Gulf oil-producing countries is still reeling from austerity measures that the governments introduced to try to keep budgets in check after the oil prices slumped.

“Higher-than-budgeted oil revenue will not result in higher government expenditure, but rather, it will contribute to lowering the fiscal deficit,” Saudi investment bank Jadwa said about Saudi Arabia.

In the previous Reuters quarterly poll, economists were of the same opinion—trade surpluses in the Arab Gulf will increase, but economies will grow only moderately because of the austerity measures.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Refiners Set To Benefit From Shipping Emissions Rule

Next Post

Strike At Total’s North Sea Oil Platforms Ends

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com