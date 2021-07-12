U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.25 -0.31 -0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 75.34 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.756 +0.082 +2.23%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.155 +0.005 +0.22%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.282 +0.005 +0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 72.10 -0.51 -0.70%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.282 +0.005 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 13 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 13 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 13 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.18 +2.21 +3.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 59.27 -0.45 -0.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.76 +1.77 +2.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 73.56 +1.62 +2.25%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 74.96 +1.62 +2.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 71.26 +1.62 +2.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.81 +1.62 +2.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.21 +1.62 +2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 73.11 +1.62 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.16 +1.62 +2.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 75.36 +1.63 +2.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 68.05 +1.16 +1.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 72.00 +1.16 +1.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 70.50 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.65 +1.62 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 9 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

Biden Urges OPEC+ To Raise Output Amid Soaring Crude Prices

Biden Urges OPEC+ To Raise Output Amid Soaring Crude Prices

The Biden administration called on…

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Lebanon On The Brink As Fuel And Electricity Shortages Grip The Country

Power outages and fuel shortages…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Industry Sees More M&A Dealmaking As Prices Rise

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 12, 2021, 2:30 PM CDT

The strong rally in commodity prices and the recovery in share prices in the second quarter of 2021 marked the return of many energy mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. upstream segment, with quarterly value sitting at its highest since the second quarter of 2019, energy data analytics company Enverus said on Monday.  

Following a timid start to 2021 in the first quarter, the pace of U.S. oil and gas deals surged in the second quarter. More than 40 deals were announced between April and June, for a combined total value of $33 billion, Enverus said in a report.  

“That is the highest quarterly value total since 2Q19, which included Occidental Petroleum’s historic buy of Anadarko Petroleum, and is tied for the most announced deals above $1 billion since 2014,” the energy data analytics firm said.

“Responding to investor pressure to operate more efficiently, E&P companies have prioritized consolidation,” Andrew Dittmar, senior M&A analyst at Enverus, said, commenting on the data.

“With three extremely active quarters out of the last four, there has been more than $85 billion announced in upstream M&A during the prior 12 months,” Dittmar noted.  

Top of the list in the upstream M&A was the deal announced in May, in which Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Cimarex Energy announced an all-stock merger of equals that would result in a company with a total enterprise value of around $17 billion.

The second most valuable deal was Pioneer Natural Resources acquiring energy-independent DoublePoint Energy for a consideration of $6.4 billion, including the assumption of some $900 million in debt.

The M&A activity so far this year shows that there has been a shift in the targets of deals in the shale patch, the analytics firm says.

Last year, it was mostly public companies consolidating to achieve operational and administrative synergies. This year, the main driver of upstream M&A deals has been public companies acquiring private and private equity-sponsored producers.  

“The deals targeting private E&Ps are less about cost-cutting synergies and more about adding inventory. That can be in a buyer’s home basin, like Pioneer/DoublePoint, or entering a new area as Southwestern did by acquiring Indigo in the Haynesville Shale,” Enverus’s Dittmar said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Private Investors Shun India’s Coal Projects

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com