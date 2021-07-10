A Contrarian Investor’s Approach To OPEC’s Oil Spat

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day SellBuy 74.56 +1.62 +2.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day SellBuy 75.55 +1.43 +1.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day SellBuy 3.674 -0.014 -0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day SellBuy 2.155 +0.035 +1.64%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%
Chart Mars US 1 day 72.61 +1.62 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.292 +0.037 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 11 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 11 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 11 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 11 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 11 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 11 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 11 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 11 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 71.97 -1.61 -2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.72 +1.39 +2.38%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.99 +0.59 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 71.94 +0.74 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.34 +0.74 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 69.64 +0.74 +1.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 67.19 +0.74 +1.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 69.59 +0.74 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 71.49 +0.74 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 67.54 +0.74 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.73 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.75 +2.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.75 +2.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 73.92 -1.31 -1.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 66.89 -0.43 -0.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.84 -0.43 -0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.75 +2.53%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.03 +0.74 +0.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 51 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 4 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 19 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

Brazil Plans To Be 5th-Largest Crude Exporter By 2030

UK Households To Foot The Bill For New Nuclear Plants

UK Households To Foot The Bill For New Nuclear Plants

UK households are set to…

Can The U.S. Keep Clean Energy Jobs Within Its Borders?

Can The U.S. Keep Clean Energy Jobs Within Its Borders?

The United States is just…

OPEC Agreement At Risk As UAE Prepares To Open The Taps

OPEC Agreement At Risk As UAE Prepares To Open The Taps

Cracks are beginning to show…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Contrarian Investor’s Approach To OPEC’s Oil Spat

By Alex Kimani - Jul 10, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After seven consecutive weeks of gains, oil prices have gone into reverse gear once again, thanks mainly to a collapse in OPEC+ talks.

Oil prices have been reeling ever since OPEC+ talks collapsed on Monday due to major disagreements by its members. Major cracks appeared in the ministerial meeting with the United Arab Emirates continuing to block an agreement because it wants to increase its oil production before demand falls as per WSJ. The market fears that the UAE might "want out of OPEC so it can pump 4M bbl/day and make hay while the sun shines," Phil Flynn, market analyst at Price Futures Group, has told MarketWatch. 

The UAE's objection derailed a proposal to ease existing output curbs in a controlled manner and allow production to rise by 400K bbl/day each month through December leading to a planned OPEC+ meeting being called off with no new suggested date for the next gathering. This, in effect, leaves the organization’s current production limits in place. However, there’s a growing sense that the latest development is not necessarily bullish for oil markets because of the risk that the whole thing might fall apart and become a free for all, meaning a lot more oil potentially gets put on the market.

The markets appear spooked, with oil futures charts in deep backwardation; in fact, oil prices for U.S. crude for delivery in December 2021 are currently trading at a $7/bbl premium to oil for delivery in December 2022, the highest spread on record. 

Meanwhile, data by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that short positions among producers climbed to the highest since 2007 by mid-June, though they have been declining since then.

Those are bearish signals, portending that the market believes that current oil prices are not sustainable.

Nevertheless, the contrarian investor might beg to differ.

Here are 3 key reasons why now might actually be a prime opportunity to load up on oil and gas stocks:

#1. Record Revenues Rystad Energy says the U.S. shale industry is on course to set a significant milestone in 2021: Record pre-hedge revenues.

According to the Norwegian energy navel-gazer, U.S. shale producers can expect a record-high hydrocarbon revenue of $195 billion before factoring in hedges in 2021 if WTI futures continue their strong run and average at $60 per barrel this year and natural gas and NGL prices remain steady. The previous record for pre-hedge revenues was $191 billion set in 2019.

The estimate includes hydrocarbon sales from all tight oil horizontal wells in the Permian, Bakken, Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Niobrara.

That said, Rystad says corporate cash flows from operations may not reach a record before 2022 due to hedging losses amounting to $10 billion worth of revenue in the current year.

Related: Qatar: Peak Natural Gas Demand To Occur Around 2040

The good thing is that hedging losses might not be that high in the coming year because producers are not so keen on using them.

Shale companies typically increase production and add to hedges when oil prices railly, in a bid to lock in profits. However, the mad post-pandemic rally has left many wondering whether this can really last and led to many firms backing off from hedging. Indeed, 53 oil producers tracked by Wood Mackenzie have only hedged 32% of expected 2021 production volumes, considerably less than the same time a year ago.

And who is to say that oil prices cannot remain elevated.

Goldman firmly belongs to the bull camp and sees oil staying between $75-80 per barrel over the next 18 months. That level should help companies deleverage and improve their returns. Goldman has recommended Occidental (NYSE:OXY), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), Devon (NYSE:DVN), Hess (NYSE:HES), and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), among others.

Goldman is not the only oil bull on Wall Street.

In early June, John Kilduff of Again Capital predicted that Brent would hit $80 a barrel in summer and WTI to trade in the $75 to $80 range, thanks to robust gasoline demand. 

#2 Mild Capex Growth

Shale drillers have a history of matching their capital spending to the strength of oil and gas prices, but not this time around.

Rystad says that whereas hydrocarbon sales, cash from operations, and EBITDA for tight oil producers are all likely to test new record highs if WTI averages at least $60 per barrel this year, capital expenditure will only see muted growth as many producers remain committed to maintaining operational discipline.

From the upstream cash flow perspective, we see reinvestment rates falling to 57% in the Permian and to 46% in other oil regions this year. Corporate reinvestment rates are generally expected to be in the 60-70% range this year due to debt servicing and hedging losses,“ Artem Abramov, head of shale research at Rystad Energy, has said.

Rystad says company-by-company research suggests an average industry-wide reinvestment rate of 50% with WTI @$65 WTI; 60% at $55, and 70% at $45 per barrel in 2021 through 2025. 

In other words, oil and gas companies are likely to keep capex muted even with higher oil prices, meaning a lot of that money is likely to be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

#3. Supply Crunch Though less frequently discussed seriously compared to Peak Oil Demand, Peak Oil Supply remains a distinct possibility over the next couple of years.

In the past, supply-side "peak oil" theories mostly turned out to be wrong mainly because their proponents invariably underestimated the enormity of yet-to-be-discovered resources. In more recent years, demand-side "peak oil" theory has always managed to overestimate the ability of renewable energy sources and electric vehicles to displace fossil fuels. 

Then, of course, few could have foretold the explosive growth of U.S. shale that added 13 million barrels per day to global supply from just 1-2 million b/d in the space of just a decade.

It's ironic that the shale crisis is likely to be responsible for triggering Peak Oil Supply.

In an excellent op/ed, vice chairman of IHS Markit Dan Yergin observes that it's almost inevitable that shale output will go in reverse and decline thanks to drastic cutbacks in investment and only later recover at a slow pace. Shale oil wells decline at an exceptionally fast clip and therefore require constant drilling to replenish lost supply. 

Indeed, Norway-based energy consultancy Rystad Energy recently warned that Big Oil could see its proven reserves run out in less than 15 years, thanks to produced volumes not being fully replaced with new discoveries.

According to Rystad, proven oil and gas reserves by the so-called Big Oil companies, namely ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), BP Plc. (NYSE:BP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Total (NYSE:TOT), and Eni S.p.A (NYSE:E) are all falling, as produced volumes are not being fully replaced with new discoveries.

Proven

Source: Oil and Gas Journal

Last year alone, massive impairment charges saw Big Oil's proven reserves drop by 13 billion boe, good for ~15% of its stock levels in the ground, last year. Rystad now says that the remaining reserves are set to run out in less than 15 years unless Big Oil makes more commercial discoveries quickly.

Related: Will $70 Oil Tempt U.S. Producers To Open The Taps?

The main culprit: Rapidly shrinking exploration investments.

Global oil and gas companies cut their capex by a staggering 34% in 2020, in response to shrinking demand and investors growing weary of persistently poor returns by the sector.

The trend shows no signs of moderating: First quarter discoveries totaled 1.2 billion boe, the lowest in 7 years with successful wildcats only yielding modest-sized finds as per Rystad.

ExxonMobil, whose proven reserves shrank by 7 billion boe in 2020, or 30%, from 2019 levels, was the worst hit after major reductions in Canadian oil sands and US shale gas properties. 

Shell, meanwhile, saw its proven reserves fall by 20% to 9 billion boe last year; Chevron lost 2 billion boe of proven reserves due to impairment charges while BP lost 1 boe. Only Total and Eni have avoided reductions in proven reserves over the past decade.

Yet, policy changes by Biden's administration, as well as fever-pitch climate activism, are likely to make it really hard for Big Oil to go back to its trigger-happy drilling days, meaning U.S. shale could really struggle to return to its halcyon days.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil

OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil
Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Why Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100
Coal Prices Soar As China Refuses To Buy From Australia

Coal Prices Soar As China Refuses To Buy From Australia
Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock

Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock
OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War

OPEC Stalemate Could Spark A New Oil Price War



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com